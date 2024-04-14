Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Finally Going There With Danny & Baez?

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

Across the 275 episodes of Blue Bloods that have aired on CBS since it first premiered back in 2010, there’s one thing that fans can agree on: we all want Detective Danny Reagan to be happy and in love. Could there be a bit of romance on the horizon for Donnie Wahlberg‘s character in Season 14? All signs point to yes!

It’s been seven years since the tragic death of Danny Reagan’s wife, Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson). Now that the show is coming to an end, fans speculate that the NYPD Detective might end up with someone close to him, like his partner Det. Maria Baez (played by Marisa Ramirez). Having worked alongside him since 2013, many people think it’s about time the two come together.

And it seems like Wahlberg himself might also want to see Reagan and Baez start a relationship, too. The New Kids on the Block singer teased on social media that Danny was jealous that Baez went for a drink with her old partner.

A fan of the NYC-based law enforcement drama series recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on the show, writing, “Ohhh Danny Regan doesn’t look too impressed with Baez heading out for a drink.”

Then, Wahlberg quickly responded, saying, “He is not pleased,” followed by red heart and a blue heart emoji.

He is not pleased. ❤️ — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 13, 2024

In a recent episode, serial killer Dr. Walker taunted Danny while he was being interrogated, saying, “Have you ever fantasized about your partner Baez? Or, your old partner [Jackie Curatola]? You seem to have a lot of chemistry with her too.”

Later, Danny responded, “You were right. I don’t want to start a relationship with my partner, because I don’t want anyone that I love to ever be put in danger again.”

The question that still remains unanswered is if Danny was referring to Maria or Jackie when he made that statement.

Do you think that Danny and Maria are endgame? Let us know in the comments!

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS