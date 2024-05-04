‘9-1-1’: A Complete Timeline of Maddie & Chimney’s Relationship (So Far)

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

To say that dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and firefighter/paramedic Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) journey to the altar was a complicated, long, and at times very traumatic would be an understatement. But 9-1-1 did celebrate the couple’s wedding in Season 7 (though not without some hiccups, of course). And to think, they almost didn’t get together!

“Jennifer Love Hewitt is the one who requested that she get together with Chimney. I think everybody expected it would be Eddie [Ryan Guzman],” Choi tells TV Insider. “And to her credit, she said, ‘This is the more interesting choice, because it’s not the one right on the nose.’ And it’s been such a blessing and a gift because she truly is a magnificent actor. If you follow our relationship, you see there’s so much trauma, there’s so many tears that go with the trauma, and she brings so much emotional vitality to her character, to every day that we’re in the trenches together.”

Off-screen, they’re “tight friends,” he continues. “I’m super tight with her husband [Brian Hallisay, who played Maddie’s abusive ex-husband], with her three children. I go over there for all the birthdays. So it’s been such a gift onscreen as well as off. She’s become one of my closest friends. When we were filming parts of the wedding, there was one afternoon where it just happened to be her and I in these scenes and we were cracking up constantly. We just crack each other up all the time, and we have such a wonderful working relationship. So thinking back to that first moment where it was sort of love at first sight, it just reminds me of what a wonderful, rich storyline this has become. And the fans seem to really enjoy it.”

To relive all the moments along the way, including the wedding, including that first moment, scroll down to check out a timeline of Maddie and Chimney’s relationship so far.

