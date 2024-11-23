It was 61 years ago that, on November 23, 1963, the first episode of Doctor Who aired. Then, after a short break, it returned in 2005 with a new era and group of Doctors. Now, since 2023, we’re in another new era for the Time Lord. In other words, there’s a lot to look back on on Doctor Who Day.

That includes nearly 900 episodes, and so we’re taking a look back at the best of the batch starting in 2005, with the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston). There are heartbreaking stories (such as farewells to companions in “Doomsday” and “The Angels Take Manhattan”), answers to major questions (“A Good Man Goes to War”), standout monsters and aliens (“Blink” and “Midnight”), and series-best performances (“Heaven Sent”).

Below, we’re taking a look at the 15 best Doctor Who episodes since 2005. Which ones make your list? Let us know in the comments section.