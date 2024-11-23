‘Doctor Who’: 15 Best Episodes, Ranked

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Doctor Who' Best Episodes
Simon Ridgway / ©BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection; BBC; © Sci-Fi Channel / BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

It was 61 years ago that, on November 23, 1963, the first episode of Doctor Who aired. Then, after a short break, it returned in 2005 with a new era and group of Doctors. Now, since 2023, we’re in another new era for the Time Lord. In other words, there’s a lot to look back on on Doctor Who Day.

That includes nearly 900 episodes, and so we’re taking a look back at the best of the batch starting in 2005, with the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston). There are heartbreaking stories (such as farewells to companions in “Doomsday” and “The Angels Take Manhattan”), answers to major questions (“A Good Man Goes to War”), standout monsters and aliens (“Blink” and “Midnight”), and series-best performances (“Heaven Sent”).

Below, we’re taking a look at the 15 best Doctor Who episodes since 2005. Which ones make your list? Let us know in the comments section.

Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor and Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 12 Episode 5
BBC

15. "Fugitive of the Judoon" (Season 12 Episode 5)

By this point, there had been years and years of The Doctor’s life onscreen and we were with Thirteen (Jodie Whittaker). But as this episode proved, there’s still so much about the Time Lord’s past that we don’t know—and even she didn’t! With the Judoon searching for a fugitive, The Doctor fled with a seemingly ordinary woman Ruth (Jo Martin), only to discover a buried TARDIS and that there was much more to her companion at the time than met the eye. Two Doctors, especially in a situation where neither truly had all the answers? It made for great TV. (Bonus: The return of John Barrowman‘s Jack Harkness led to some humor with the fam.)

Matt Smith as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who Season 5 Episode 13
BBC

14. "The Big Bang" (Season 5 Episode 13)

All season had been building to this. There was a crack in Amy’s (Karen Gillan) wall. Her house was too big just for her. Rory (Arthur Darvill) was dead (actually erased), then plastic, then guarding the Pandorica with Amy inside for 2000 years. The TARDIS was exploding. It all culminated in a massive reset, characters brought back, and Amy and Rory’s wedding … and continued to tease the identity of River Song (Alex Kingston). In other words, it was exactly what we expect from a season finale, and it all paid off. 

'Doctor Who' Season 7 Episode 5
BBC

13. "The Angels Take Manhattan" (Season 7 Episode 5)

Cue the heartbreak, Rory dying again, and a tragic ending. For Gillan and Darvill’s farewell episode, River Song was along for the adventure with her parents Amy and Rory and husband The Doctor (Matt Smith) to New York in 1938, a trip brought about by the Weeping Angels. For the last time, Amy was faced with a choice between the two men in her life, and once again, she chose Rory, first joining him when he created a paradox (dying twice in the same place on the same night) then after an Angel took him back in time. It was a great episode that solidified their relationship and featured a full-circle moment after Amy ran off with The Doctor on her and Rory’s wedding night in their first episode.

Matt Smith, David Tennant, and John Hurt as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who' 50th Anniversary Special
Adrian Rogers / BBC / Everett Collection

12. "The Day of the Doctor" (50th Anniversary Special)

David Tennant and Matt Smith’s Doctors together? Add in John Hurt’s? And Billie Piper back with a nod to Bad Wolf? This anniversary special delivered in spades while addressing a painful part of the Time Lord’s past he doesn’t like to talk about but always remembers (the day he had to kill both the Daleks and his own people during the Time War), hinted at the future for all Doctors involved, and brought back Tom Baker as the Curator. Plus, there was the surprise of Peter Capaldi (okay, most memorably his eyebrows) appearing ahead of him taking over as The Doctor.

Karen Gillan as Amy and Arthur Darvill as Rory — 'Doctor Who' Season 6 Episode 7
BBC

11. "A Good Man Goes to War" (Season 6 Episode 7)

How could this episode not be on the list considering it finally gave us the answer to the question, who is River Song? But that wasn’t all. This episode also showcased how far The Doctor would go for his companions, brought back familiar faces from previous adventures, addressed the people who cross paths with the Time Lord who don’t leave as big an impression as others, and gave Amy and Rory too brief a time with their baby.

'Doctor Who' Season 4 Episode 13
BBC

10. "Journey's End" (Season 4 Episode 13)

Oh, what a crossover! Torchwood! Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen)! So many of The Doctor’s companions came together to save not only Earth but also other planets from the Daleks. From the regeneration twist for The Doctor and The DoctorDonna (though having the metacrisis in her would prove too dangerous for Catherine Tate‘s companion) to everyone working together to Rose getting a happily ever after with a Doctor in the parallel world, the second of a two-parter packed in a whole lot, to great success.

Billie Piper as Rose and David Tennant as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Episode 13
BBC

9. "Doomsday" (Season 2 Episode 13)

Daleks and Cybermen. The Doctor and Rose facing being separated then actually being separated when the only way to save her was to bring her to a parallel world. A heartbreaking goodbye across worlds finally saw one of them (Rose) say “I love you” but the connection cut before he could reciprocate. Plus, Rose’s parents (each from a different world, each having lost a spouse) shared a surprisingly touching moment. Bonus: Freema Agyeman guest starred before debuting as The Doctor’s companion the following season!

Karen Gillan as Amy and Tony Curran as Vincent Van Gogh — 'Doctor Who' Season 5 Episode 10
BBC

8. "Vincent and the Doctor" (Season 5 Episode 10)

Tony Curran gave a standout performance as Vincent van Gogh, whom The Doctor and Amy encountered shortly after losing Rory. (Vincent could see the sadness in Amy at that, even if she couldn’t understand it, since her fiancé had been erased.) While the creature (Krafayis) wasn’t that memorable, the interactions of The Doctor and Amy with Vincent were—including them showing him how he’s seen in the future (present) but that not being enough to change his ending.

David Tennant as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 4 Episode 10
BBC

7. "Midnight" (Season 4 Episode 10)

While Donna relaxed in a spa, The Doctor ended up on a tour from hell. An unknown force found its way into the vehicle, and soon after the passengers turned on each other, unsure who was possessed by the unidentified creature that stole their voices then focused on The Doctor’s. It was chilling (and one of Tennant’s best performances), watching the entity first repeating everything he said, then speaking ahead of him as it evolved, and the other passengers nearly throwing him out the airlock thinking he was possessed. There was no real happy ending here, just survival.

Billie Piper as Rose and Christopher Eccleston as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 1 Episode 8
© Sci-Fi Channel / BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

6. "Father's Day" (Season 1 Episode 8)

If you had a time machine, wouldn’t you want to at least try to save a loved one? That was what Rose ended up doing early on in her adventures with The Doctor, when they went back to the day her father died and she couldn’t just stand by and watch it happen. That put the timeline at stake, and while Rose did get to know and spend time with her father—who realized who she was—there was, sadly, no changing the past.

David Tennant as The Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna — 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Special
BBC / Disney+

5. "Wild Blue Yonder" (60th Anniversary Special)

It was the 60th anniversary special we knew the least about, and that might have contributed to just how good it was! The Doctor and Donna, shortly after reuniting and figuring out a way for her to remember him without it killing her (due to the aforementioned metacrisis from “Journey’s End”), found themselves on a spaceship, encountering Not-Things that looked just like them. It was a terrifying experience that led to fantastic performances from Tennant and Tate, and it was capped off with Bernard Cribbins‘ last appearance as Donna’s granddad Wilf.

Alex Kingston as River Song and David Tennant as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 4 Episode 8
© Sci-Fi Channel / BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

4. and 3. "Silence in the Library"/"Forest of the Dead" (Season 4 Episodes 8 and 9)

The first meeting of The Doctor and River Song was also their last and one that left him with quite a few questions about their connection. This two-parter, each episode equally as strong, featured one of the creepiest monsters of the series so far, the Vashta Nerada, sort of like shadows which immediately strip nearly everything away from whatever they touch, leaving only bones behind. The initial fear after hearing “Donna Noble has left the library” and “been saved” before it was revealed what that truly meant made for a great cliffhanger bridging the two episodes.

Peter Capaldi as The Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 9 Episode 11
Simon Ridgway / ©BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. "Heaven Sent" (Season 9 Episode 11)

Peter Capaldi delivered not only his best performance but one of the best performances of anyone on Doctor Who with this episode. Soon after Clara’s (Jenna Coleman) death, The Doctor found himself alone in a castle, with many skulls in the sea around it, clues all around, and a wall made out of Azbantium (a mineral harder than diamond). The truth of the castle and The Doctor’s role was one of the best twists of the series and one that should be discovered spoiler-free.

Carey Mulligan as Sally Sparrow — 'Doctor Who' Season 3 Episode 10
BBC

1. "Blink" (Season 3 Episode 10) 

The best episode on this list actually didn’t feature much of The Doctor and his companion, Martha. Rather, the focus was on Sally Sparrow (Carey Mulligan) and, through her, the introduction of the Weeping Angels after they sent her friend back in time. Remember: “Don’t blink. Don’t even blink. Blink and you’re dead. They are fast—faster than you can believe. Don’t turn your back. Don’t look away. And don’t blink.”

Doctor Who (2005)

Doctor Who (2023)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Matthew Byars Instagram
1
‘Real Housewives’ Star Matthew Byars Dies at 37: Heartbroken Melissa Gorga Leads Tributes
Joe Rogan and Joy Behar
2
Joe Rogan Hits Back at Joy Behar After She Mocks Him on ‘The View’
Ana Navarro on The View
3
‘The View’: Ana Navarro Defends Trump’s New Attorney General Nominee
wheel-of-fortune-11-22
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Stuffed With Backlash After Spelling Mistake in Thanksgiving Puzzle
Jackée Harry & Erinn Hayes to guest star on 'The Neighborhood'
5
‘The Neighborhood’ Adds Jackée Harry & Erinn Hayes as Season 7 Guest Stars