Not only did the 9-1-1 Season 7 finale leave us with quite a few burning questions for the fall (when the drama will continue airing Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC), but it also set up a few possible future storylines.

For instance, after the cliffhanger, the 118 has a common goal and target to take down. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has some work to do on himself following the heartbreaking decision made by his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) to go live with his grandparents due to his father’s actions after seeing his dead wife’s doppelgänger. Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) have to figure out a way to be able to foster again.

And sure, all of those (and other) storylines lead to some major questions that need to be answered in 9-1-1 Season 8. But they also left us with a list of things we’d love to see then as well. See those below.

9-1-1, Season 8, Fall 2024, ABC