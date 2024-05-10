Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

It’s hard to believe it, but we’re almost at the end of 9-1-1 Season 7 (the good news is it’s already been renewed!). And it sounds like the finale is one you won’t want to miss.

“There are some bombshells coming,” Ryan Guzman teases to TV Insider. “There are some massive events coming for Eddie. And as far as we know, Eddie has always kind of had somebody to run to. He might not have anybody to run to anymore for Season 8. Yeah, there are things that are going to be happening in Eddie’s life that are going to leave him feeling isolated.”

And so looking ahead, he says, “Season 8 is going to be almost like a refresh button for Eddie, starting into this new lifestyle of his and how to navigate uncharted waters. I think what I hope for Eddie is a greater sense of depth and an opportunity to finally let go of his past so that a new future can enter.”

As for what else is coming up in the rest of the season, an arc is just beginning with Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s recurring character, a nurse, Amir, who works in the burn unit and was introduced in Episode 7. Half his face is burned, and he takes note when Bobby (Peter Krause) walks in with a baby to reunite her with her mother. After he says his name (Nash, from the back of his turnout), he tells Detective Romero (Danny Nucci) that he doesn’t know him, “but I’d like to.” Per his character description, Amir is connected to Bobby’s past.

“Malcolm-Jamal Warner is such an incredible addition to our cast, and I got to meet him in passing, and his storyline is integral in Bobby’s storyline. And the way they’re feeding off of each other is just amazing. It’s everything you’d wish for in television,” Guzman shares.

“This whole season has been just a roller coaster of emotions because we never expected to have the welcoming that we did from ABC and from the audience that we did. And all of us are kind of living in gratitude,” he continues. “So with Malcolm coming on and the storylines being what they are, and [showrunner] Tim [Minear] coming back… It’s just like, whoa, we are on cloud nine. This season has just been a high for all of us and there’s so much to be expected.”

And yes, Guzman agrees with us that it’s time to get some Eddie and Maddie scenes. “I’m going to start pitching that to Tim, Season 8. Actually, Jennifer Love Hewitt was joking about that with me as well, and it’s like, yeah, where are our scenes? How is this not happening? I mean, that’s Buck’s sister, and I’m his best friend. How’s that not happening? Yeah, we need more Maddie and Eddie,” he says. “We need definitely more Karen [Tracie Thoms] and Eddie and Athena [Angela Bassett] and Eddie for sure. We only got a little teaser about that. So I’m here for all three of those. Those three women are powerhouses.”

How do you think the season will end for Eddie? Share your theories in the comments section, below.

