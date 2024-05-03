Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Now that Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) have survived their wedding—it was a close call for the groom!—are they getting a break on 9-1-1? It may be surprising, but yes!

After their latest trauma, “they’re going to have some wedded bliss, I think, for the rest of the season,” Choi tells TV Insider. “They’ve had enough that was traumatic for this season. We’ll wait until Season 8 until they throw some more curveballs.”

Hewitt notes that finales usually wrap up unfinished business for characters, but “we don’t have anything. For the first time, we’re just peaceful and things are good. I was like, ‘What are we going to do in the finale? We have nothing.’ And I think that that’s kind of great. For the first time, we’re just sort of solid and the emergencies are going to happen around us, maybe at our jobs or with our friends, and we’re just going to kind of be the solid entity in the middle. I don’t know what Season 8 will hold. I always hope from the actor standpoint that there’s stuff, that there’s turmoil, or that there’s moments of things that kind of shake up the joy because it’s fun to play. But I am really happy right now to report that Maddie and Chimney are just kind of boring and stable and it’s lovely.”

That means that yes, Chimney will be returning to work after his stint in the hospital—which turned into their wedding venue!—with viral encephalitis. “In the 9-1-1 world, they have almost bionic abilities,” Choi says with a laugh. “You remember Eddie [Ryan Guzman] was shot, came back to work. Buck’s [Oliver Stark] leg is crushed. Yeah, he had a couple episodes off, but back to work. I was killed several times by Jonah, and I was back to work. So yeah, Chimney’s just going to brush it off. That’s what we do in the 9-1-1 world. We just brush that stuff off.”

The focus is going to turn to Bobby (Peter Krause), with Malcolm-Jamal Warner coming in for a multi-episode arc as a hospital burn unit nurse connected to the captain’s past. There will be “a lot of them one-on-one,” Choi teases. “And so you’re going to see two great actors going at each other, and I’m super excited for that.”

Might we get some good Bobby-Chimney scenes while the captain’s dealing with that? Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like it. “He’s like my brother now. I love him to death,” Choi raves about Krause. “And so we hang out quite a bit and all we do is we just try to make each other laugh. And as we were doing that [last week], he said, ‘We haven’t had a lot of Bobby-Chimney scenes.’ We really haven’t. I don’t think you’re going to see that this season, but hopefully Tim Minear, our showrunner, reads this interview and he goes, ‘Oh yeah, we haven’t done a lot of Bobby-Chimney stuff. Maybe we should.'”

What will also likely have to wait for Season 8 (which has already been picked up) are Maddie and Eddie scenes. “I hope that that happens in [Season] 8, and I’ve been hearing a lot about that on social media,” says Hewitt. “And I feel like Maddie and Eddie would have so much to bond on in both having lost spouses, in having troubled marriages, in being parents, and just being complicated people with triggers and trauma and all of that stuff. I feel like Maddie would be a good person for Eddie to have in his life. I just don’t know that they’ve figured out how to seamlessly do that yet, but I hope it’s coming. I adore Ryan, so I really hope that it’s coming. It would be fun.”

But what is coming up are “some twists and turns that you probably won’t see coming. We actually don’t even know how it ends,” reveals Choi. “I’ve heard of two or three different potential endings. So there’s twists and turns even for cast members like me.”

What are you hoping to see in the four remaining episodes of Season 7? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC