‘9-1-1’: Why Tim Minear Is Excited About Maddie & Chimney’s Wedding Episode

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Considering Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) relationship has included a stabbing and kidnapping by her abusive ex-husband (Brian Hallisay), there’s no way their wedding can happen with something going wrong in 9-1-1 Season 7.

“Maddie and Chimney had already stated that they wanted to do something simple at home. It just doesn’t work out that way,” showrunner Tim Minear tells TV Insider with a laugh. “I’m very excited about the Maddie-Chimney wedding episode because for me, it’s kind of a fractal of both of their journeys, but particularly Chimney’s journey from when he was trying to get rich quick with all his little schemes until he found his purpose in life and finally finding her.”

He continues, “If you think about the stories that we’ve done with Chimney and Maddie over the seasons, there are always outside forces that are trying to kind of cleave them and pull them apart, and they always seem to find their way back to each other. And I think the wedding episode is that entire arc in miniature, and I’m very excited about it. I think it’s going to be great.”

While we’re still waiting to get some Maddie and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) scenes — “I think we do need [them],” Minear agrees — what Season 7 is doing is addressing another one of her relationships we haven’t seen too much of until now: the one with her fiancé’s best friend Hen (Aisha Hinds).

“I have a truncated 10 episode season this year, and one of the things that I really felt like addressing was the lack of Maddie-Hen scenes, and so there’s no dearth of them this year,” says the showrunner. “I’ve really found a lot of great ways to get those characters to interact, and I just love seeing even Maddie and Chimney and then Hen and Karen [Tracie Thoms] as these two adult couples who are raising kids. They should have scenes together, and now they do.”

Earlier this season, it was Maddie that Hen turned to when she worried about Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) missing cruise ship. And with the upcoming wedding—no one else could be Chimney’s best woman than Hen—we’re expecting more.

What do you think will happen during Maddie and Chimney’s wedding episode? What do you want to happen? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC