‘1923’s Biggest Gut-Punch Moments, Ranked

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 1923.]

In true Yellowstone fashion, 1923 has been filled to the brim with shocking moments. Be it unexpected deaths, brutal attacks, or perilous hardships, the prequel series knows how to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren‘s Jacob and Cara Dutton lead the helm of this family that faces one danger after the next. And after the deadly attack on their family and hoard of cowboys, they’re in dire need of Spencer’s (Brandon Sklenar) speedy return home.

But he and his new wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), have to make it to Montana if they’re going to be of any help to the ranch and its legacy, and that journey is proving to be more life-threatening than anything Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) can pull off. What are men compared to elephants, lions, shipwrecks, and sharks?

Even with these constant brushes with death, Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) is facing the worst of it all, suffering through who knows how many months of abuse at a Catholic church-operated residential boarding school.

Here, we rank 1923‘s biggest gut-punch moments so far, including shocking plot twists, unexpected deaths, and heartbreaking emotional confessions. Stay tuned as we add more throughout the show’s final two episodes, premiering on Sunday, February 19 and Sunday, February 26 on Paramount+.

1923, Sundays, Paramount+