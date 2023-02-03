‘1923’ Season 2 Confirmed by Paramount+

The Dutton family drama is set to roll on as Paramount+ has confirmed a second season of 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is a prequel to his hit series Yellowstone and a sequel to the shortlived 1883, which follows a generation of the Dutton family during a time of various hardships, including Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression, which had severe effects on the state of Montana.

1923 premiered on December 18, 2022, and became the most-watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S., attracting 7.4 million viewers across the streamer and linear telecasts. The first season will return from a brief hiatus on Sunday, February 5, with a brand-new episode.

Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton ranch, while Mirren plays his wife, Cara Dutton. The cast also includes Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (February 1), Ford talked about working with Mirren, who he’d previously worked with on 1986’s The Mosquito Coast.

“She’s still sexy,” Ford said as the studio audience cheered. “It’s been remarkable to watch her. There’s a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”

Speaking about working with Ford ahead of the show’s premiere last December, Mirren told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think we’re both a bit more achey. We loved working together then, but we were very different. He was a huge movie star and I was sort of comparatively unknown. There was a big difference in our status… I’ve caught up a little bit, luckily.”

1923, Season 1, Returns, Sunday, February 5, Paramount+