While Ghosts fans waited a long time for Season 3’s arrival, they’ll have to wait a little longer as the ongoing season is temporarily sidelined due to March Madness.

Fans of the CBS sitcom about a couple sharing an inherited estate with an eclectic mix of spirits will have to stand by as the show takes a brief hiatus for the annual basketball tournament which pushes Ghosts‘ Season 3 return to April 4. In other words, there’s no new episode until the new month, so fans will be waiting a little while to enjoy the sixth episode, “Hello, Brother.”

The installment will air in Ghosts‘ regular timeslot on Thursdays when Season 3 picks back up on April 4th, and the episode will see Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) brother, Jeremy (guest star Jon Glaser), check into Woodstone’s B&B after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program.

What that loophole entails remains unknown until the episode arrives, but it’s always a fun time when family members of Woodstone’s spirit residents pay a visit. As fans will recall, Trevor’s parents Lenny (Chip Zein) and Esther (Laraine Newman) were introduced in Season 2 when they held a memorial for their late son upon the discovery of his remains in the estate’s lake.

Jeremy was notably absent from the celebration but memorably sent Tara Reid in his place. This was an acceptable substitute in Trevor’s eyes as he referred to his brother as J-Dog. Regarding hopes to meet his onscreen brother, Grodman told TV Insider, “I’m hoping that J-Dog gets his day in the sun, cause how fun would that be? And to see how they’re similar, but also how very different.”

Stay tuned to see what will unfold when Ghosts finally returns in April, and let us know how you’ll be filling the Ghosts void in the meantime, below.

Ghosts, Season 3, Returns Thursday, April 4, 8:30/7:30c, CBS