The fiercely loyal ranch foreman of 1923, Zane Davis, was described to Brian Geraghty as the Yellowstone prequel’s Rip Wheeler. When asked by TV Insider if there is anything Zane wouldn’t do for Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) and their family, the answer was a swift “no.”

“He would do whatever he has to do, and sometimes he may not even agree with it,” the Chicago P.D. alum says. “He’ll challenge it a little bit, but when Jake or Cara says ‘This is what we’re doing,’ it’s like, OK, head down, let’s go to work.”

Zane isn’t related to the Duttons by blood, but just like Cole Hauser‘s Rip, he’s family. Geraghty says the Dutton family heads are the only parents he has, saying his relationship with them is “really important” to the rancher.

“They’re like parents to him. They’ve been great to him. Jacob helped him afford this life that he loves, which is being a cowboy,” the actor explains. “The thing about cowboys is they need to work. They love their jobs, and they love showing up to work every day. So I think that’s it. He is always doing something in action for them.”

Viewers didn’t learn much about Zane in the 1923 series premiere. But his place at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch will become more clear as the series goes on, as will the other relationships Zane values most. Outside of his bond with Ford and Mirren’s characters, Geraghty says Zane’s closest connection is Jack Dutton (Darren Mann). Jack is the grandnephew of Jacob and Cara and son of John Dutton, Sr. (James Badge Dale) and Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton). Mirren told us ahead of the series premiere that Cara “stops Jacob from his excesses.” Geraghty says the dynamic is similar between Zane and Jack.