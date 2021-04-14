‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Filming Netflix Reality Series After Coming Out

There’s another reality series on the horizon for former Bachelorstar Colton Underwood.

On Wednesday, April 14, the Season 23 alum revealed to Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts that he is gay. “I got to a place where I didn’t think I’d ever share [this and] I would have rather died than say I’m gay,” Underwood admitted. “I’m [now] like the happiest I’ve ever been in my life, and that means the world to me.”

Previously dubbed the “Virgin Bachelor” after competing on Becca Kufrin’s Bacheloretteseason in 2018, Underwood went on to date Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph before their messy split in 2020. “I obviously had an internal fight going on,” Underwood explained on GMA. “Without the Bachelor franchise, I don’t know if this would have ever come out.”

Now, Underwood has another big change on the horizon: According to Variety, Underwood is currently filming an as-yet-untitled reality series for Netflix. The project is described as “focusing on Underwood living his life publicly as a gay man,” per a Variety source. Olympian Gus Kenworthy is rumored to appear in the series as a “guide” for Underwood, who also previously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman for three years.

Will Underwood’s new show be a Bachelor-esque spinoff? Netflix has yet to comment on the series, but it’s clear Underwood is ready to put it all out there.