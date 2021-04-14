Chris Harrison & More ‘Bachelor’ Stars React to Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay

The Bachelor‘sColton Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America on April 14, and Bachelor Nation has started to react.

“We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self,” the executive producers of The Bachelor said in a statement. “As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

See Also Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay on 'GMA' (VIDEO) The reality star sat down with Robin Roberts on Wednesday for a moving and 'deeply personal interview.'

“I ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay,” Bachelor‘s Season 23 lead said in the interview with GMA‘s Robin Roberts, “Colton Underwood: In His Own Words.” “I’m emotional, but I’m emotional in such a good, happy positive way. I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Bachelor Nation first met Underwood on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season before he went on his own search for love. It was on The Bachelor that he met Cassie Randolph, but the two have since broken up.

Chris Harrison, who hosted Underwood’s season (and has taken a step back from the franchise due to recent controversy), shared a message of support on Instagram. “Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood,” he wrote. “Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison)

Two of the contestants from his starring season were among the first from Bachelor Nation to voice their support.

“I’m so proud of you, @colton!” Nicole Lopez-Alvar wrote on Twitter along with a retweet of his interview.

“Happy for @colton for speaking his truth,” Onyeka Ehie tweeted with a heart emoji. “We support you.”

Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you ❤️ — Onyeka Ehie (@onyekaehie) April 14, 2021

See more messages from stars and fans below.

Welcome to the community brother 🌈✨ — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) April 14, 2021

MAZEL, @Colton! It takes bravery to come out and live life authentically. For anybody still on their journey, know that there is a community of people here to support you every step of the way. ❤️🌈 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 14, 2021

All the best to you @colton .. life gets better standing in your truth!!! https://t.co/taLAiQVKMN — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 14, 2021

I couldn’t be more proud of my friend. Congratulations ⁦@colton⁩! https://t.co/Xbo4IIsZ43 — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) April 14, 2021