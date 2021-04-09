‘Younger’ Cast Teases a New Season 7 Love Triangle — And Someone Gets Canceled! (VIDEO)

The final chapter of Younger is here…and we are not here for it. Not to pout, but we don’t want to close the book on executive producer Darren Star’s fun, fizzy, sexy show set in the New York City publishing world. Our only consolation: the 12-episodes of Season 7 promise to be a page-turner.

TV Insider spoke with some of the show’s stars — Sutton Foster (Liza, who until recently had been passing herself off as much, well, younger), Peter Hermann (sophisticated boss Charles), Nico Tortorella (hot tattoo artist Josh), Debi Mazar (Maggie, Liza’s artist roommate and old friend), and Molly Bernard (eccentric publicist Lauren) — about what to expect, and more.

One question we had to know: Will Liza say “yes” to Charles’ proposal? Season 6 ended in a cliffhanger, and given the love triangle she’s been in with Charles and Josh, we couldn’t say how she would answer. Turns out, it’s sounding like a “no.”

“This season is less about that love triangle and more about Liza not settling, not compromising,” says Foster. “She’s very career-focused.” How focused remains to be seen, as Sutton also teases that “another love triangle emerges…but not with Josh.”

Good thing, then, that Josh is focused on being a new dad. At least, Tortorella seems to have a pretty healthy attitude about the situation: “I don’t know that Josh was ever the best man for Liza,” he says. “I don’t know that Charles is the best man for Liza.”

As for what to expect this season, not all is pretty at cash-strapped Millennial publishing. In search of a bestseller, Liza and bestie/publisher Kelsey (Hilary Duff) go on some hilarious quests to snag big authors. They’re “assisted” by Lauren, who’s helping out due to the extended honeymoon of marketing maven Diana Trout (Miriam Shor, sadly missing this season – no one can do statement necklaces like you, babe!).

Back at the fabulous loft where Liza bunks, no one’s resting easy. Maggie gets “canceled” because of something she did in her past. “It’s this new concept of cancel culture, which I don’t like, actually … but it’s relevant,” says Mazar. “In terms of context maybe Maggie deserves it — until she proves that she doesn’t.”

There’s no way her error matches the transgression of whoever decided to end Younger.

Watch the video above to hear more about what the stars have to say.

Younger, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, April 15, Paramount+

The first four installments of Season 7 stream on Paramount+ April 15, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. All previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.