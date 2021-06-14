When Will the Final Season of ‘Younger’ Air on TV Land?

If you don’t have Paramount+ and you’ve been waiting to find out when you could watch the final season of Younger, you’re in luck: It’s coming to its original home, TV Land, soon!

Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, July 7, with the first two episodes, at 10/9c. The episodes first were released on Paramount+, starting with the first four on April 15, before rolling out weekly on Thursdays. The series finale dropped on June 10.

Fans first met Sutton Foster’s Liza Miller on TV Land when the series premiered in 2015. Then, Liza lied about her age to land her dream job. Over the years, more and more people learned the truth until it became public knowledge. In the final season, the editor’s “personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself,” according to the logline. After all, Season 6 ended with Charles (Peter Hermann) proposing to her. For those who haven’t yet seen the final episodes, they’ve been waiting since September 2019 for her answer.

Also in these last episodes, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet following a setback at work, and Maggie (Debi Mazer) gets canceled.

Celebrate the final season with the video below, which features clips from over the years:

Younger is created, executive produced, and written by Darren Star. Tony Hernandez also serves as an executive producer. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin, and Alison Brown also executive produce and write.

Younger, Final Season, Wednesday, July 7, 10/9c, TV Land