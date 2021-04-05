‘SAG Awards’ Can’t Miss Moments, From a ‘Ted Lasso’ Pep Talk to Helen Mirren’s Bad Head Shot

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Easter Sunday on TNT and TBS, honoring the best and brightest actors in film and television.

The one-hour ceremony, elegantly tight thanks to being pre-taped, managed to fit in plenty of great moments. Whether it was Helen Mirren‘s various anecdotes throughout the ceremony (because, well, Helen Mirren), moving speeches, or bold clothing choices, the SAG Awards scored. Below, we round up some of the can’t-miss moments outside of the big wins.

Ted Lasso Hypes Up the Team

The cast of awards-favorite Ted Lasso, the second season of which has been, for some time, eagerly awaited, put together a hilarious segment for the show’s opener. In it, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) gives the AFC Richmond team a pep talk about winning in the night’s best comedy ensemble category in the same way he would if they were about to play a game, followed up by discussion of the greatest ensemble of all time.

Messages Through Clothing

After garnering a lot of buzz for his uber-casual hoodie style at two past awards shows, Sudeikis who won for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, traded his more casual look for a top with the feminist message “my body, my choice.” Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung also earned buzz with her purse that read, “Stop Asian Hate.”

Helen Mirren’s Anecdotes

Along with many actors, Helen Mirren spoke about various moments or oddities she’s faced in the acting world. Her repeated reappearance throughout the ceremony also revealed some interesting facts ranging from Pen15 being one of her favorite TV comedies to a recent run-in with a bear.

Not sure we would be excited about meeting a bear, but we’re glad Helen Mirren was 😂 #sagawardspic.twitter.com/so6UYAjJtl — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

Embarrassing Headshots

One thing any actor can relate to is a bad headshot, and along with Josh Gad, Jimmy Fallon, and Sterling K. Brown, and Mirren scores again as hers has to be highlight (well, a lowlight): In it, a young Mirren strikes an interesting pose in a mini skirt and boots. She laughed about the photo, wondering what she was thinking.

I mean if anything the SAG awards made me willing to die for Helen Mirren. pic.twitter.com/liCZWAHQZN — Pinot Noir (Jeff) (@pinot_noir_1) April 5, 2021

Honoring Healthcare Workers

While the SAG Awards serve to honor actors, some recipients of this year’s awards took time to pay tribute to the healthcare workers whose heroic efforts are helping so many during the pandemic. “We’d all like to say thank you to our wonderful National Health Service during this very peculiar year,” Olivia Colman said during the acceptance forThe Crown‘s win for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. “We’re very lucky in the U.K. to have you.” Ozark‘s Jason Bateman who won for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series echoed this sentiment during his acceptance speech, also noting the contribution of scientists who produced the vaccines. See his full segment, below.

Schitt’s Creek‘s Fitting Farewell

It’s never easy saying goodbye, but nearly one year after Schitt’s Creek bid viewers adieu, the cast are still pulling in awards for their final season. The cycle is nearly up though, and Dan Levy led the charge in thanking the cast for their stellar performances in a must-see acceptance for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.