'The Bachelor' 2021 Episode 5: Matt Say He's Falling in Love (RECAP)

We’re only five weeks into Matt James’s season of The Bachelor and I don’t know about you guys, but I’m already exhausted. Between the rumors being spread, the tears being shed — hey, that rhymed! — and everything going on with Queen Victoria, this season has been a lot.

But, even with the craziness, it's damn fine entertainment. For those who don’t remember last week’s ending, Katie finally told Matt about the bullying going on in the house. Will Matt do anything about it? Let’s dive into this week’s episode and find out.

The OGs vs. the New Girls

It’s still the OGs vs. the new girls, which at this point is absolutely absurd. The only person with any sense is Katie, who is doing her best to keep the peace. “I did let Matt know that the house is getting toxic,” Katie says. “If you’re going to be a mean girl, I’m going to call you out.”



The cocktail party begins and Matt immediately addresses the bullying rumors. “If you’re having to belittle someone for you to shine, those aren’t the qualities that I’m looking for in my life,” Matt shares.



Matt then pulls Brittany aside to discuss the rumor she’s an escort. Brittany shuts the rumor down and, through tears, opens up about how this lie could ruin her life. Matt’s clearly upset by what’s transpired and decides to talk with Anna, who started the rumor.

As to be expected, Anna backtracks. She apologizes for what she said and tries to prove she’s not a horrible person, but frankly, it’s too late. Though Matt admits he doesn’t think she’s a bad person, he reveals he has to send her home.



“I have a responsibility to the women that are here, to Brittany, and to myself, to follow my heart,” he says. That’s what you get when you start rumors, Anna!

Following Anna’s departure, all the women start apologizing. It’s not exactly clear if the apologies are sincere, but hey, at least it’s happening?

Later on in the evening, Ryan tells Matt about Victoria’s incessant bullying. “She told me to my face that because I’m a dancer she flat out stated that I was a ‘ho’ and she laughed about it after,” she says.

Victoria gets alone time with Matt and tries to diffuse the situation. During their conversation, Matt accidentally lets it slip that Katie was the one who initially brought up the bullying, and tells Victoria he won't stand for her actions.

Needless to say, Victoria completely loses it. “There’s no one else he could marry besides me. I’m literally the best option for him. I’m the only one with a working f**king brain in this room and I’m not even being rude, I’m being serious.” Well, you’re being a tad rude.

Instead of making a decision on whether or not to keep Victoria on the spot, Matt decides to go straight to a rose ceremony.

Who’s Going Home?

Matt gives his first two roses to Brittany and Ryan, proving the new girls are here to stay, and ultimately does not give roses to Lauren, Catalina, Mari, and — drum roll, please — Victoria.

Victoria does not handle the breakup well and calls Matt out as she’s leaving. “I honestly feel so sorry for you that you would [go with] hearsay and not all of the facts behind a situation,” she says. Hasta le Vista, Victoria! It was nice knowing you.

Rachael’s One-on-One Date

Though she’s been a front-runner from day one, Rachael finally gets her first one-on-one date. A driver picks her up from the resort and takes her to Matt, who is waiting for her at a clothing store. Rachael tries on a number of fabulous clothes and is gifted a beautiful pair of Christian Louboutins heels. Oh, and she also gets shopping bags full of clothes. We’re not jealous, you’re jealous.

During the evening portion of their date, the pair discuss the fact that they’ve never been in love. Rachael admits she deals with confidence issues and has a difficult time opening up to people because of it. “When I’m around you, you don’t even have to try to get my attention, you just have it. If you’re in the room, you’ve got it,” Matt tells her.

Rachael drops the big bomb and tells Matt she’s falling in love with him. Matt drops an even bigger bomb and tells her he’s falling in love with her, too. Oh, and he of course gives her the rose. Could Rachael go all the way? It certainly seems like it!

Group Date

Serena P., Bri, Katie, Pieper, Serena C., Ryan, Michelle, Brittany, Magi, Abigail, Chelsea, Jessenia, and MJ are invited to this week’s Group Date. They are brought to a farm and introduced to Farmer Ty, who tells them they’re going to do everything from milking goats to collecting eggs.

Meanwhile, MJ’s getting on some of the women’s nerves. She’s going above and beyond to get Matt’s attention, which is rubbing a few of the ladies the wrong way.

Following the day at the farm, the group heads to the dinner portion of the date. During her conversation with Matt, Abigail tells him about her insecurities. She reveals there’s a strong possibility her kids could be deaf and that her father walked out on their family when she was young. “In no way do I view my hearing loss as baggage, but when you have what should’ve been one of the most important people in your life walk out, it’s hard not to feel like if I fully open myself up to someone are they going to do the same thing,” she says.



Matt finally gets time with MJ to discuss her behavior in the house. MJ tells Matt she hasn’t done anything wrong, and he seems to believe her, but it’s clear MJ’s stressing. She goes to the other women and tells them that “her character’s been put in question.” Jessenia reveals she was the one who told Matt about MJ’s behavior and asks MJ to own up to her past mistakes.

During a break from all the drama, Matt gives the Group Date Rose to Abigail. Whew, this Group Date was a whirlwind!



Kit’s One-on-One Date

Kit gets the final date of the night and is invited over to Matt’s place. The pair make cookies and Kit opens up about her famous mother, fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. “I have felt very seen by Matt, so I really want to build the house on the foundation that I’ve started over the past few weeks,” she says.

This isn’t a typical Bachelor date, but we like how low-key it is! Though Kit’s never really been a front-runner it’s clear these two have a connection, so it’s no surprise Matt gives Kit the rose.

The episode ends with the MJ and Jessenia receiving a date card telling them to go to the cocktail party early to meet with Matt. Will Jessenia prove MJ’s been a bully or will MJ prevail? Guess we’ll find out next week!

