Bachelor Nation Villains: Where Are They Now?

Who will go down in Bachelor Nation history as the villain of The Bachelor Season 25? “Queen” Victoria is the odds-on favorite…even with Sarah creating a toxic stir among the contestants.

It’s still early days in Matt James’ season of the ABC dating competition, though, so there's plenty of time for someone new to take the title. In the meantime, it left us wondering how Bachelor Nation’s most notorious alums were doing. Scroll down to get updates on Bachelor and Bachelorette personalities who fans loved to hate.

Wes Hayden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Hayden (@theweshayden)

Hayden, who competed for Bachelorette No. 5 Jillian Harris’ heart while keeping a girlfriend back home, released a self-titled album in 2019 with tracks including “Getting Around” and “My Kind of Woman.” His music doesn't seem to have taken off, though: A Billboard chart search yields no results for "Wes Hayden."

Rozlyn Papa

Papa got ousted from The Bachelor Season 14 for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a producer on the show. According to her Twitter bio, she works as a marketing director in Virginia.

Bentley Williams

Williams cemented his place in Bachelorette infamy by saying Season 6 star Ashley Hebert looked like an “ugly duckling.” His Instagram is now private, but E! Online reports that he married a travel influencer named Meghan Mitchell in 2018 and that the couple welcomed a son named Zephyr the following year.

Courtney Robertson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Robertson Preciado (@bugrobertson)

Winner of Bachelor Season 15, Robertson literally wrote the book — I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain — on reality TV villainy after clashing with Ben Flajnik’s other contestants. In October 2020, Robertson married partner Humberto Preciado, with whom she welcomed son Joaquin four months prior.

Kalon McMahon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilylynnlottman

McMahon made no fans in Bachelor Mansion when he referred to Bachelorette Season 8 star Emily Maynard’s daughter as “baggage.” He’s now a financial wellness strategist and the founder of Aromer Retirement — a company that currently has six followers on Twitter.

Juan Pablo Galavis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juan Pablo Galavis (@juanpagalavis)

Bachelor producers might rue the day they cast Galavis as the 18th Bachelor: He told the woman he picked, Nikki Ferrell, that he only liked her, and once said told the TV Page that he didn't believe there should be a gay or bisexual Bachelor because they're “more pervert [sic] in a sense.” Now working as a sports and entertainment consultant, Galavis married Venezuelan TV show host Osmariel Villalobos in 2017, but they split two years later.

Ian Thompson

Thompson, who insulted Bachelorette No. 11 Kaitlyn Bristowe by calling her a “surface-level girl” during their last one-on-one (and then said he needed sex), is now a partner at the executive recruitment consulting firm One Bridge Partners.

Chad Johnson

After fighting with many of the other contestants vying for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 12, Chad went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach. He recently set up an OnlyFans account, and in August 2020, he pled no contest to one count of vandalism and one count of intimidating a witness in a domestic violence case, per TMZ.