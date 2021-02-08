‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Episode 6: Bachelor Nation Arrivals Shake Up the Season (RECAP)

This season of The Bachelor has been messy, to say the least. From the constant bullying to the bombshell new arrivals, Season 25’s taken us on a journey.

Last week’s episode ended with Jessenia and MJ squaring off, but now we get to find out who Matt will keep around. Will he choose the woman standing up for herself or the woman who caused drama? Oh, and former Bachelor star Heather Martin shows up. Let’s start this recap…

Jessenia vs. MJ

Matt finally arrives and sits down with Jessenia and MJ. “This isn’t how I was planning on spending the evening, but I’m here to find a wife and there’s obviously some tension and an issue between the both of you all that we need to get to the bottom of,” Matt says before pulling Jessenia aside.

Jessenia tells Matt about MJ’s lies. She explains MJ’s been a bully in the house and is at the center of all the issues. “MJ loves to preach about leading by example, but she’s the one who created that division. She started it,” Jessenia says. “Everything she’s done has come from a place of malice.”

Matt then sits down with MJ. She tells Matt she hasn’t done anything wrong and doesn’t understand why Jessenia is coming after her. Though Matt doesn’t reveal which way he’s leaning, it’s hard to imagine he’ll decide to keep MJ after all the drama.

And…Matt sends MJ home. “Jessenia was petty. I hope he figures it out,” MJ says as she drives away in the car. See ya, MJ!

Who Else Is Going Home?

The rest of the women arrive for the cocktail party, that isuntil Matt decides to cancel the evening and go straight to a rose ceremony. After handing out the roses, Ryan, Magi, and Brittany were sent packing.

Katie Stands Up for Herself

Pieper gets the first one-on-one date of the week. But, first, Serena C. confronts Katie about her reason for being here. “I don’t think you are truly here for Matt,” Serena C. says. “You’re lighting all these fires everywhere. You are the freaking arsonist!”

As to be expected, Katie defends herself and reveals she’s only here for Matt. She doesn’t understand why Serena feels the need to bring this up with her, rather than Matt, and completely dismisses her accusations. “I don’t know why she’s hung up on me,” Katie says.

Heather Arrives

As if we needed more drama this episode, former Bachelor star Heather Martin shows up! For those who don’t remember, Heather was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and she’s currently very close friends with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Heather tells Chris Harrison she wants a chance to meet Matt, and while Chris explains he would love to bring her into the group, he needs to check with producers to see if it’s even allowed (due to COVID protocols) — he’s really going all in on pretending this wasn’t planned.

Pieper’s One-on-One Date

Alright, now it’s time for Pieper’s date. Matt picks her up and brings her to their own private carnival. The pair play fun games, go on rides, and eat cotton candy. Sounds like a perfect date to us!

“I don’t know if I thought that I could fall in love when I first came here but getting to know him is showing that falling in love is possible here,” Pieper says.

During the dinner portion of their date, Pieper reveals she has a hard time expressing emotions because of her upbringing. “I need more than just actions, I need the words. Sometimes I want my mom to just call me and be like ‘I’m really proud of you, you’re doing a great job!’ but I know that’s not really her style,” Pieper explains.



Matt gives Pieper the rose (no shock here) and then takes her to a private Temecula Road performance. Matt and Pieper enjoy the music, slow dance, and, as to be expected, make out. Another successful one-on-one date in the books.

Group Date

Bri, Kit, Rachael, Michelle, Jessenia, Serena P., Abigail, Chelsea, and Serena C are asked on this week’s group date. Matt takes the women to a bowling alley where their skills will be put to the test. Though the day starts casual and fun, complete with delicious snacks, Chris arrives to split the group into two teams.

He then explains the winning team will get to spend the evening with Matt, while the other group will be sent home. The pink team wins the date. Sorry blue team, better luck next time.

Chelsea, Michelle, Jessenia, and Serena P are the lucky four who make it to the evening portion of the night…for now. Chris stops by the resort to tell the five losers — Abigail, Rachael, Serena P., Kit, and Bri — that they actually can go to the evening portion of the date. So much for winning or losing, huh?

The women are stressing out about getting enough time with Matt, which is to be expected with 11 people. “I’m trying to be patient and I don’t want him to give up on me,” Chelsea shares. After having many conversations, Matt decides to give the Group Date Rose to Michelle.

Katie’s One-on-One Date

Before his one-on-one date with Katie, Matt meets up with his best friend and Bachelor Nation royalty, Tyler Cameron. We’ve missed seeing your face on TV, Tyler! Matt unloads his issues on Tyler and explains his connections with the various women thus far.

“I wish I could have a conversation with Tyler before every date. It’s got me in the right headspace,” Matt shares.

Matt then meets up with Katie for his date. He takes her to a spa and explains they’re going to be pranking Tyler, who is going in for a massage. Matt reveals they’ve hired an actor to play a masseuse and that he and Katie are going to be in her ear telling her exactly what to say to Tyler. “Katie is someone I can have fun with doing anything,” Matt says.

Though this date is extremely cringy, we do have to give Matt and Katie props for having so much fun with it. During the evening portion of the date, Katie opens up about her past relationships and explains what she’s looking for in the future.

While Katie and Matt certainly get along very well, it doesn’t seem like they have great romantic chemistry. And, on that note, Matt decides to not give Katie a rose, and sends her home. “I’ve got to have that connection where I’m seeing you as my wife. I’ve got to listen to my heart and it’s not leading me in that direction,” Matt says.

Heather Makes a Splash

OK, now it’s time to address the Heather in the room. After quarantining and following the proper protocols, Heather is ready to meet Matt. “I believe Matt could be my husband, I really do. It makes my heart race to even think about the possibility,” she says.

Of course, because this is The Bachelor, Heather shows up at the cocktail party right as the episode ends. Heather walks in on Matt’s conversation with Pieper and renders him speechless. “I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Matt says.

Will Matt keep Heather? Tune in next week to find out!

