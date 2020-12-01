'The Voice' Live Episode: Watch 9 Must-See Performances From the Top 17 (VIDEO)

The live portion of The Voice's 19th season is here, which means the competition is getting fierce. It makes for an intense night as the Top 17 performs for their coaches and viewers.

Under the guidance of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, the remaining hopefuls are welcomed to the spotlight by host Carson Daly for what turns out to be a slew of showstopping performances. But first up on the docket is the big reveal after the results of last week's four-way Knockout featuring Julia Cooper (Team Legend), Taryn Papa (Team Blake), Ryan Gallagher (Team Kelly), and Larriah Jackson (Team Gwen).

Only one could move onto the Top 17 Playoffs, made simpler by the fact that Ryan seemingly bowed out of the competition before the results for the Knockout were read. At the beginning of the competition, Ryan had shared his mother was battling COVID-19, but according to a video he shared on Twitter, Ryan's mother is doing fine and, he says mysteriously, "I didn't drop out of the show." Details, he noted, were coming.

Meanwhile, Taryn outpaces Larriah and Julia in the Knockout, and moves forward to perform with the Top 17.

First up to bat is Team Kelly, comprised of Desz, Tanner Gomes, Madeline Consoer, and Cami Clune, all of whom make their coach proud with their strong performances.

Team Gwen is up next with Payge Turner, Carter Rubin, Joseph Soul, and Ben Allen taking to the stage to sing for their possible spot in the Top 9, which will be unveiled later this week in the results episode. Team Blake has a strong showing with the most contestants of the night considering Taryn's Knockout victory. Along with Taryn, trio Worth the Wait, Jim Ranger, Ian Flanigan, and Sid Kinglsey bring some country flare to the live performances.

Closing out the night though is Team Legend, which includes some seriously stellar moments from Bailey Rae, John Holiday, Chloé Hogan, and Tamara Jade. Below, we round up a few of the Top 17's best performances of the night.

Desz Sings Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It"

Cami Clune Performs INXS's "Never Tear Us Apart"

Payge Turner Sings NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me"

Carter Rubin Performs Mariah Carey's "Hero"

Worth the Wait Sings The Judds' "Love Is Alive"

Ian Flanigan Performs Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love"

Sid Kingsley Sings Leon Bridges' "Beyond"

Chloé Hogan Performs Billie Eilish's "my future"

John Holiday Sings Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon"

Catch the rest of the Top 17's performances from the Monday, December 1 episode on NBC, Hulu and more, and don't miss the results show later this week, which will reveal the Top 9.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC (*Note: This week's results will air Thursday, December 3)

