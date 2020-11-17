Nick Jonas Will Return to 'The Voice' for Season 20 at NBC

Nick Jonas is ringing in 2021 the right way — the performer will return for Season 20 of The Voice on NBC.

As one third of one of today's biggest bands, The Jonas Brothers, Nick is no stranger to the competition series, having joined the coaches panel for Season 18 earlier this year. This time around, Nick will step in for Gwen Stefani as he rejoins John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson next spring.

While he didn't lead his team member Thunderstorm Artis to victory, he was able to bring his competitor all the way to the finale. This time around, we're sure Nick will do everything he can to achieve the ultimate win, leading his future team to winning success.

Throughout its run, The Voice has accumulated four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and remains a network hit with 9.5 million viewers in "live plus seven day" Nielsen ratings. Along with creating hits like "Sucker" with brothers Joe and Kevin, as well as solo tunes like "Jealous," Nick is also delving into other projects.

The actor, singer and musician's latest project includes Netflix's recently-released holiday-centric rom-com series Dash & Lily, on which he was an executive producer. Perhaps its the perfect binge until Nick's Voice return? In the meantime, tune in each week for new episodes of the ongoing 19th season of NBC's long-running competition series, and don't miss Nick's return next year.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC