'The Voice': 8 Must-See Knockout Performances From Night 3 (VIDEO)

The Knockouts for Season 19 of The Voice concluded in the latest episode, during which the teams were finalized ahead of the live shows next week.

Mega Mentor Usher returned for one more night of guidance alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The remaining hopefuls competed for the chance to move onto the live portion of the season, presenting strong performances throughout.

Below, we're rounding up the must-see moments from the night and revealing which singers are moving onto the live shows in the weeks ahead.

Tanner Gomes sings "Real Good Man" and Marisa Corvo performs "If I Could Turn Back Time"

New Yorker Marisa chose Cher's classic song while country performer Tanner picked Tim McGraw's tune for their Knockout. The Team Kelly members received some helpful hints from Usher and their coach before hitting the stage. After two stellar performances, Kelly named Tanner the winner, which left Marisa to bid the competition farewell.

Cami Clune performs "I Put a Spell On You" and John Holiday sings "All By Myself"

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Team Legend's performers brought their A-game with tunes from Annie Lennox and Celine Dion. Under the guidance of John and Usher, the pair honed in on their skills to present strong Knockout performances. In the end, John chose to advance John Holiday in the competition, but Kelly used her steal to keep Cami in the running as well.

Four-Way Knockout

The rest of the night's performances featured the four contestants saved during the Battle rounds as they took to the stage for a final showdown. Their moving performances could determine their future on the show as fans were left to determine the winner. Who will move forward in the competition? Tune into the next episode to find out. Until then, catch the four show-stopping moments below.

TEAM KELLY: Ryan Gallagher sings "Time to Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman

TEAM GWEN: Larriah Jackson performs "One and Only" by Adele

See Also Which 'Voice' Coaches Have Sat in the Red Chairs the Longest? As the NBC show swaps Gwen Stefani and Nick Jonas, again, see which recording artists have coached 'Voice' contestants the longest.

TEAM LEGEND: Julia Cooper sings "Wish You Were Gay" by Billie Eilish

TEAM BLAKE: Taryn Papa performs "Cry" by Faith Hill



The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesday, 8/7c, NBC