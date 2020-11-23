Which ‘Voice’ Coaches Have Sat in the Red Chairs the Longest?

The Voice coaches
The Voice

A Jonas bonus? Nick Jonas returns to The Voice for Season 20 — replacing Gwen Stefani, who replaced him for Season 19.

The Voice has a deep bench of A-list music stars whom producers can swap in and out when schedule demands require a change-up. With so many big names taking turns in the show’s swiveling red thrones, the NBC reality competition brings new meaning to the term “musical chairs.”

But who has sat in those chairs the longest? Scroll through the gallery below to see.

John Legend
John Legend (4 Seasons)

The “All of Me” crooner has been judging the NBC reality competition continuously since Season 16.

CeeLo Green
CeeLo Green (4 seasons)

One of the four original coaches, R&B singer CeeLo Green — one half of the soul duo Gnarls Barkley — coached Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5, but he also served as adviser in Seasons 4, 8, and 15.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams (4 seasons)

We were “Happy” to have seen this singer and rapper serve as coach from Season 7 to Season 10.

Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani (5 seasons)

The No Doubt lead singer and solo pop star coached Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19. She’ll be replaced by returning coach Nick Jonas for the upcoming 20th season.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson (6 seasons)

The “Stronger” performer (and daytime talk show host) has been coaching on the show continuously since Season 14.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera (6 seasons)

Like CeeLo, this “Beautiful” singer coached the first three seasons and the fifth season. But unlike CeeLoo, she also came back to coach Seasons 8 and 9.

Adam Levine
Adam Levine (16 seasons)

After lasting the first 16 seasons of the show, this Maroon 5 frontman gave up his red chair in 2019.

Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton (19 seasons)

The country music star is the only Voice coach to have stuck around for all 19 seasons so far, and yes, he’ll be back for Season 20.

