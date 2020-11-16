'The Voice' Battle Rounds: 9 Must-See Performances From Night 3 (VIDEO)

The Voice's Battle Rounds continued into Night 3, narrowing down the number of performers who move to the Knockouts.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton oversaw their team members as they were paired up and mentored by returning guests Leon Bridges, Miguel, Julia Michaels, and Kane Brown. While the evening was filled with fabulous performances, it also included some unfortunate goodbyes for eliminated contestants.

Below, we round up the night's must-see moments and reveal which singers are moving forward in the competition.

Carter Rubin & Larriah Jackson perform "Like I'm Gonna Lose You"

Among some of the competition's youngest singers ever, 14-year-old Carter and 15-year-old Larriah took guidance from mentor Julia after their coach Gwen assigned them the Meghan Trainor and John Legend tune. When it was time for their Battle, Carter was chosen as the winner, but Gwen also gave Larriah her save, keeping both contestants in the competition.

Ian Flanigan & Aaron Scott sing "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?"

Blake tasked these performers with the Creedance Clearwater Revival tune for their Battle under the guidance of mentor Kane. After taking to the stage, Ian's unique voice was enough to make him the winner of the Battle, sending Aaron packing.

Rio Souma & Casmè perform "You're All I Need to Get By"

These soulful singers prepared for their Battle with John and mentor Miguel before heading to the stage where they both shine bright.This time around, Casmè's light shined brighter because John chose her as the Battle winner and sadly it was the end of the line for Rio.

Ryan Gallagher & Marisa Corvo sing "I Surrender"

These two powerhouse performers were told by Kelly and mentor Leon to let go of their ideas about Celine Dion's tune and to make it their own. Despite some bumps during practice, the pair were able to impress the coaches during their Battle, with Marisa taking the win. But Kelly didn't let one of her favorites go as she used her save on Ryan, keeping both performers on her team.

Emmalee & Kelsie Watts perform "I Love Me"

These Team Kelly singers each put their best foot forward for their coach, but it wasn't enough for Emmalee as Kelsie edged her out.

Ben Allen & Sam Stacy sing "Free"

Team Blake's performers found harmony on The Voice stage during their Battle, but only one could move forward. The coach chose for Ben.

Tori Miller & Van Andrew perform "Exile"

Taking on Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's duet, these Team Gwen performers made it difficult for their coach to pick a winner. Ultimately Gwen selected Van as the Battle winner, allowing him to move to the Knockouts.

Liam St. John & Ryan Berg sing "I Need a Dollar"

These Team Gwen singers met Julia during rehearsals for their version of Aloe Blacc's tune and were able to bounce ideas off of both their coach and famous mentor. After their Battle onstage, Gwen chose to crown Ryan as the winner as Liam was sent packing.

James Pyle & Cami Clune perform "Wicked Game"

In the final performance for the night, James and Cami fine-tuned their version of Chris Isaak's classic under the guidance of mentor Miguel and coach John. In the end, John chose Cami as the winner, but Blake used his steal on James, allowing both performers to remain in the competition.

