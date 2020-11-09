'The Voice' Battle Rounds Premiere: 6 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)

The Battle Rounds kicked off as Season 19 of The Voice entered its second phase of the competition process.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got some help from powerhouse performers as they groomed their team members for the head-to-head competition. Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Julia Michaels (Team Gwen) and Kane Brown (Team Blake) lent their skills to help various hopefuls in their journeys, but did it pay off?

Below, we're rounding up all of the night's performances and reveal which competitors are moving forward to the next round.

Worth the Wait and Taryn Papa perform "Little White Church"

Team Blake's members got some guidance from advisor Kane Brown ahead of their Battle with the Little Big Town tune. Blake chose the song for its heavy focus on harmonies and Kane was impressed with the ladies' presence at the microphone. After taking the stage, Blake chose Worth the Wait for the next phase of the competition, allowing the trio to take part in the upcoming Knockouts. Just when Taryn thought her journey was over though, Blake hit his save button so that she could also continue on.

Olivia Reyes and Tamara Jade sing "Hard Place"

These ladies were tasked by their coach John Legend to sing H.E.R.'s hit song under the guidance of advisor Miguel. John offered some constructive criticism to both his team members ahead of their Battle which saw the coach choose Tamara as the winner of the round. Sadly it was the end of the line for Olivia.

Eli Zamora and Madeline Consoer perform "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely"

Kelly Clarkson assigned the Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera tune to her first two team members on the Battle stage. With the help of adviser Leon Bridges, the duo played to Eli's strengths using his Spanish language skills, and Madeline was taking the challenge in stride. After showcasing their efforts on stage, Madeline was chosen by Kelly to continue onto the Knockouts.

Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner sing "If the World Was Ending"

These Team Gwen competitors tackled advisor Julia Michaels' song for their Battle with Lauren taking the higher notes as Payge rocked a lower register. After a great rehearsal session, it was time for the women to take the stage and they blew their audience away. In one of the night's most difficult decisions, Gwen chose Payge as the winner of the Battle, but Lauren didn't wait long to earn steals from both John and Blake. In the end, Lauren chose to continue her journey with Team Legend.

Payton Lamar and Jus Jon perform "Dancing With a Stranger"

Oversinging was a concern for Blake when it came to this duo who were assigned the Sam Smith and Normani tune under the advisement of Kane Brown. Once Payton and Jus Jon took to the stage, almost all concerns disappeared and the pair did so well that it put their coach in a difficult position when it came to choosing a winner. Jus Jon won over Blake in the end, leaving Payton to return home.

Bailey Rae and Sid Kingsley sing "Tennessee Whiskey"

John Legend assigned Chris Stapleton's song to Bailey and Sid for the Battle rounds and under the guidance of Miguel's expertise, they honed their skills on the duet. There was nothing but compliments for the singers as John and Miguel offered some helpful tips along the way. After a stellar performance, John selected Bailey as the Battle round winner, but Kelly thankfully used her steal on Sid, keeping him in the competition. Who will move on to the Knockouts next? Stay tuned for tomorrow night's episode.

