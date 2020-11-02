'The Voice': 9 Must-See Blind Auditions From Night 5 (VIDEO)

The Voice's Season 19 Blind Auditions came to a close with Monday's two-hour episode as coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rounded out their teams.

It was an evening filled with inspiring tales and some major talent as the competition for those remaining seats on the teams heated up. Some hopefuls were a little country and others were little bit soul, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to their voices.

Below, we're rounding up some of the night's best voices and performances, including a dazzling family trio.

Julia Cooper performs Maggie Rogers' "Alaska"

This 21-year-old student from Poland, Ohio has loved performing since she first sang at a nursing home as a child. After working multiple jobs in Tennessee where she attends college, Julia moved home amid the pandemic to save money and support her family. When she enters the stage, she is hopeful she'll be selected by the coaches and it doesn't take long for John, Gwen and Kelly to turn their chairs. In the end Julia chose Team Legend.

John Sullivan sings Jim Croce's "Operator (That's Not the Way It Feels)"

At 32, this former independent pro baseball player from Denver, North Carolina is fostering his love for music by pursuing a career in it. Clocking in at six feet seven inches, John is larger than life and gets inspiration from his family including his wife and one-year-old son who he spends as much time as possible with. When it was time for his Blind Audition, Blake and Gwen both spun their chairs for him, but he ultimately picked Team Blake.

Skylar Alyvia Mayton performs The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights"

Only 15, Skylar is a Grand Rapids, Michigan native and student who wants to discover herself as an artist with the help of Kelly Clarkson. Luckily, Kelly was the only coach to spin her chair for Skylar's Blind Audition, leaving the young performer to join Team Kelly.

Lain Roy sings Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved"

Originally from Lakspur, Colorado, Lain is a 22-year-old performer who learned about his love for the stage after participating in a talent show in high school. Since then, he attended Berklee in Boston to further his music education and he's transferred to a school in Nashville for more opportunities. Both Gwen and John show interest during Lain's audition, but when it was time to pick a team, the singer chose Gwen.

Worth the Wait performs Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved"

This trio from Centre, Alabama is comprised of mom Tara, 47, and daughters Mia, 15, and Jacy, 13. Performing all their lives, Mia and Jacy would perform with their older sister Sadie, but after having a baby with special needs, their mom stepped in for Sadie to round out the group. Their pitch perfect Blind Audition led to a four-chair turn but the country lovers are an easy sell for Team Blake.

Emmalee sings Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know"

This 20-year-old performer from Clarksville, Tennessee has always had a love for music as she recalls an occasion where she was gifted with a gold club and used it as a microphone instead. An only child, Emmalee has had the support of her parents along the way. Since she was 13, she's been creating songs and even had a tune featured on The Young and the Restless. In the meantime, she's been gigging between her home town and Nashville, honing her skills. John and Kelly both put their coach hats in the ring for Emmalee who chose Team Kelly.

Bailey Rae performs Lee Ann Womack's "Does My Ring Burn Your Finger"

At 18, Roberta, Oklahoma native Bailey is eager to take the opportunity The Voice is offering her through this audition. She's from a rodeo family and that sparked her love for performing as she recalls being in the spotlight and singing at church with her mom. In the years since her youth, Bailey has traveled to perform live across various states and feels the love from her parents who find time to watch her gigs no matter what their busy work schedules are. With very few spaces left, Bailey finds a home with Team Legend as John spun his seat for her.

Tori Miller sings Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing at All"

Raised on country music in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, this 26-year-old singer has never stopped performing since she began loving it as a child. Driven by her family, Tori performs for her father who died in 2019 after years of addiction. Despite being estranged when she was young, Tori's father supported her through her early gigs, even sitting out in the pouring rain to watch her. With one spot left on Gwen's team, Tori earns her place on the coach's team with her beautiful performance.

James Pyle performs Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar"

Originally from Ohio, this 30-year-old contestant who now lives in West Hills, California with his wife and two kids has always been a performer. Starting out as a chapel band drummer, James didn't show off his singing talent until he was 20 and even since then has only gigged three times. Despite his lack of onstage experience with singing, James impresses the coaches enough to earn the last remaining spot on Team Legend.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC (*Note: The Voice will return Monday, November 9)