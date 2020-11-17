'The Voice' Knockouts: 6 Must-See Moments From Night 1 (VIDEO)

The Knockouts are finally here as The Voice began narrowing down its Season 19 contestant pool even more in the November 17 episode.

Under the guidance of their coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton, the performers featured in this first night of Knockouts got some helpful tips from Mega Mentor Usher. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist previously appeared on the show as a coach for Seasons 4 and 6 and has since appeared as a mentor.

The night included three match-ups and below, we round up the must-see performances and reveal which hopefuls will continue on in the competition.

Tamara Jade sings "Higher Ground" and Casmè performs "Wrecking Ball"

These Team Legend performers impressed mega mentor Usher with their powerful voices as Tamara took on Stevie Wonder, while Casmè explored Miley Cyrus' tune. Ultimately, John chose Tamara as the Knockout winner, allowing her to move on. Since none of the other coaches chose to steal Casmè, she was sent home.

Payge Turner performs "Creep" and Ryan Berg sings "Makin' Me Look Good Again"

Team Gwen's pairing for the night included Payge's rendition of Radiohead's fan favorite and Ryan's version of Blake White's tune. Under the guidance of their coach and Usher, they both delivered strong performances, but Gwen ended up choosing Payge as the winner, leaving Ryan to head home.

Ben Allen sings "She Got the Best of Me" and Worth the Wait performs "Delta Dawn"

Ben chose to tackle Luke Combs' song and Worth the Wait chose Tanya Tucker's classic for their Team Blake Knockout. After training with Blake and Usher, it was time for these hopefuls to take the stage, and in this instance, three was better than one as Worth the Wait won the Knockout round. Luckily for Ben, Gwen wants to add some country sound to her team as she hit her steal button to keep him in the competition.

Tune in next week to see who else will make it through the Knockouts as The Voice continues on NBC.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC