'The Voice': 5 Best Performances From the Battle Rounds Night 2 (VIDEO)

The Voice's competition heated up during Night 2 of the Battle Rounds in which coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani continued to whittle down their teams for the upcoming Knockouts.

Returning as advisers for night were Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake) and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen). Although shorter than Monday's episode, the evening's battles were no less fierce.

Below, we're rounding up the night's best and revealing which singers are moving forward to the Knockouts after the Battle Rounds end.

Desz and Joseph Soul perform "If You Don't Know Me By Now"

There were minimal critiques made during this duo's practice session with coach Kelly Clarkson and adviser Leon Bridges. Desz and Joseph's smooth voices impressed during rehearsals and continued to do so during their Battle. Ultimately, Kelly chose Desz as the Battle's winner but Gwen ended up stealing Joseph, effectively allowing him to stay in the competition with her team instead.

John Sullivan and Jim Ranger sing "Good As You"

Blake Shelton selected a tune from team adviser Kane Brown for John and Jim to tackle in their Battle Round. Despite the pressure of practicing a song in front of its original singer, these competitors nailed it in rehearsals. With guitars in both their hands, Jim and John teamed up on The Voice stage for a spot in Knockouts. Blake chose Jim as the Battle's winner, which left John to return home as his Voice journey came to an end.

Skylar Alyvia Mayton and Tanner Gomes perform "Whiskey Lullaby"

Kelly Clarkson's country contestants performed on the Battle stage to some high praise, but there was only one hopeful that the coach felt was ready to move on. In the end, Tanner was chosen as the winner as Skylar was sent packing.

Chloe Hogan and Lain Roy sing "Adore You"

Meanwhile, Team Gwen's performers also went head-to-head in another Battle, wowing with their rendition of Harry Styles' song. Ultimately, Gwen chose the artist she felt was best in tune with their identity, which means Chloe will return for Knockouts. Sadly, this decision also sent Lain packing for home.

John Holiday and Julia Cooper perform "Summer Soft"

John Legend selected a Stevie Wonder tune for this unique pairing, and adviser Miguel was excited by the song choice. The hopefuls displayed their skills with ease and they were encouraged to take the Battle stage with confidence. Julia and John brought plenty of soul to their performance, but their coach could only pick one singer to continue. While John Legend chose John as the Battle's winner, he also used his save on Julia, keeping both performers on his team.

The evening closed out with the reveal that Usher would return as the show's Mega Mentor late this season.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC