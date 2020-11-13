Christine Baranski & Dolly Parton Talk 'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square' (VIDEO)

Seeing actress Christine Barnaski (The Good Fight) in a musical isn't a huge stretch — we know the Broadway (Sweeney Todd, Mame) and movie (Mamma Mia) vet knows her way around a song and a dance. But a holiday musical coming from the likes of country music megastar Dolly Parton? That's unexpected. And, oh, sign us up.

Baranski's, who co-stars in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, plays a Scrooge-like character, Regina Fuller, who returns to her hometown of Fullerville not to drinks eggnog with former bestie Margeline (black-ish's Jenifer Lewis) or sneak a kiss under the mistletoe with former flame Carl (Everwood's Treat Williams), but to take care of business.

Returning after her father's death, she wants to sell the land that the small town sits on to mall developers and boot the entire town out on, you guessed it, Christmas Eve. Besides the unhappy town, also standing in Regina's way (and trying to appeal to something other than her blackened heart) is an angel played by Parton herself. Will Regina figure out the error of her ways or is she a lost cause?

I had the chance to speak to both Baranski and Parton about the Debbie Allen-directed film (she also choreographed the many dance numbers), Parton's 14 original songs for the movie, and whether Baranski was seeking a musical to do or whether the musical (and Dolly Parton) came to her. Let's see what they both had to say here:

Dolly Parton's Christmas in the Square premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.