'Christmas on the Square': Dolly Parton Sets Star-Studded Movie Musical at Netflix

Dolly Parton is bringing her country music charm to Netflix once again with the holiday movie Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

Beginning Sunday, November 22, viewers can catch Parton and a slew of other stars in this charming special. Directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, Christmas on the Square follows the story of Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) who returns to her small hometown following her father's death to evict the residents and sell their land to a mall developer.

To make matters worse, Regina decides to do this right before Chritmas, but after listening to the townsfolk's stories, reconnecting with an old love and receiving guidance from an actual angel, she'll begin to have a change of heart. Christmas on the Square is a story about family, love and how some small town spirit can thaw cold hearts.

Written by Maria Schlatter, Dolly Parton has penned 14 original songs for the film, including "Christmas on the Square," which also debuted along with this announcement. It is the first holiday album release for Parton in 30 years. The superstar executive produces the film alongside Schlatter, Allen and Sam Haskell.

Parton will play Angel, a funny, strong and loving angel who tries to help Regina find forgiveness, the truth and happiness. Meanwhile, Baranski's Regina is described as an embittered scrooge who will be led down a path of redemption. Jenifer Lewis will play Margeline, the owner of Le Beauty Shop on the town square, who is considered the closest thing Regina has to a friend.

Treat Williams will play Carl, a general store proprietor with hopes of bringing his town to its former glory and who has had a soft spot for Regina since high school. Josh Segarra is playing Pastor Christian Hathaway, a "man of the cloth" who helps lead the resistance against Regina's plans and who struggles to have a baby with the love of his life, Jenna.

Jeanine Mason will join Parton in heavenly manners as angel-in-training Felicity, who is looking to earn her wings like It's a Wonderful Life's Clarence. Mary Lane Haskell will play Jenna Hathaway, who is considered resilient and calming within the town of Fullerville. Matthew Johnson will play Mack, a single father and owner of the town bar The Lamplighter Inn and Selah Kimbro Jones will join him as daughter Violet.

Don't miss the festive film when Christmas on the Square lands on Netflix this holiday season.

Christmas on the Square, Premieres Sunday, November 22, Netflix