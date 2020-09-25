Time Life is celebrating Dolly Parton in a big way with Dolly: The Ultimate Collection, and TV Insider has a must-see sneak peek at the collection.

The award-winning country music star, actress, philanthropist, and American icon has been entertaining folks for 50 years and Dolly: The Ultimate Collection looks back on some of her greatest moments. Among those highlights? A never-before-released performance with Miss Piggy from the '80s in which the Muppet and Dolly don matching pink outfits while they duet to "I'm A Hog For You Baby."

And that's not all that's included in the 19-DVD set. The collection includes early performances from the '60s, her star-studded variety shows from the '70s and '80s as well as concerts, interviews, TV appearances, and more blockbuster collaborations.

"It's been an amazing journey and you'll find some of my most precious highlights included here in this collection." said Dolly. "Thank you to the wonderful folks at Time Life for putting this together. What a delightful trip down memory lane... just the hair styles and outfits alone are worth a look and I'm surprised there are still any rhinestones left in this world! I hope you enjoy these moments as much as I did."

The collection boasts 22 star-studded episodes of Dolly's variety shows, seven episodes of The Porter Wagoner Show, a special Christmas disc, Dolly's spectacular Live and Well concert from 2002, Dolly's 2009 Live from London concert as well as rare TV appearances on The Tonight Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show and more.

Also included is the entire Song by Song: Dolly Parton series, her University of Tennessee Commencement Address, Imagination Library Dedication Ceremony at the Library of Congress, duets with Porter Wagoner, performances from the CMAs in the '70s as well as new bonus features created for this collection. Never before seen interviews with Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Kenny Rogers, Carrie Underwood, Lily Tomlin and more are also part of this vast collection.

More bonuses that can be found are a free DVD with the complete BBC documentary Dolly Parton: Her I Am and an exclusive Collector's book filled with photos and other musings about the starlet. Get a sneak peek at the fun that can be found in the collection and explore it for yourself by learning more at TimeLife.com/DollyParton.