'The Hardy Boys' Come to Life in First Trailer for Hulu (VIDEO)

Hulu is bringing the characters created by Edward Stratemeyer to TV in The Hardy Boys series.

Set to debut all 13 episodes on Friday, December 4, this modernized iteration stars Rohan Campbell as 16-year-old Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as 12-year-old Joe Hardy. After tragedy strikes within their family, Joe and Frank are forced to relocate from the big city to their parents' hometown in Bridgeport.

During their stay for the summer, they settle in at their Aunt Trudy's (Bea Santos) home while their detective father Fenton (James Tupper) takes on a secret investigation. When the boys hear wind of their father's work, they'll start an investigation of their own in which everyone in town makes the suspect list.

Get ready for a dose of mystery-solving nostalgia as you follow Frank, Joe and their pals on this latest adventure. The Hardy Boys is executive produced by Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Peter Mohan, Doug Murphy, Jason Stone and Pam Westman.

Joining Campbell, Elliot, Tupper and Santos in the series are Keana Lyn Bastidas as Callie Shaw, Linda Thorson as Gloria Estabrook, Adam Swain as Chet Morton, Atticus Mitchell as J.B. Cox, Riley O'Donnell as Biff Hooper, Christian Perri as Phil Cohen, Rachel Drance as Stacy Baker and Stephen R. Hart as the Tall Man.

Don't miss the fun in the trailer below and tune into Hulu beginning this December for a new Hardy Boys mystery.

The Hardy Boys, Series Premiere, Friday, December 4, Hulu