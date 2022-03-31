What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in April 2022
Hulu is getting in the spring spirit with plenty of fresh titles to appeal to all viewers this April with returning favorites, new movies, and more.
On the originals front, catch new seasons of Woke and The Hardy Boys, along with the season finale of limited drama The Dropout. Plus, make way for new reality TV with the debut of Hulu’s The Kardashians. And make sure to tune in for the new movie Crush. Another notable addition includes FX’s Andrew Garfield-led Under the Banner of Heaven, among others.
Below, we round up all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this April.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in April:
April 1
Love Me: Complete Season 1 (DCD Rights)
All Inclusive
Antz
Armored
Austenland
Battleship
Blind Date
Blue Streak
Boys on the Side
Brigsby Bear
Casese Quien Pueda
Casper
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Conspiracy Theory
Copycat
Crank
Death at a Funeral
Definitely, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eyes Wide Shut
The Five-Year Engagement
Fly Away Home
Get Him to the Greek
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie
Hanna
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
In the Army Now
Insomnium
Instructions Not Included
The International
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Just My Luck
Knowing
Kusama: Infinity
Ladrones
Look Who’s Talking
Looper
Love Actually
Made in America
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
The Negotiator
Night Raiders
Open Range
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phantom
Postcards From the Edge
The Power of One
Practical Magic
Radio
Ramona and Beezus
Runaway Jury
The Runaways
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege
Single White Female
Snakehead
Stay
The Tailor of Panama
That’s My Boy
Think Like a Man
Three Fugitives
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Vertical Limit
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Watchmen
Wolf
April 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 5
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect
April 6
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
April 7
The Dropout: Limited Series Finale (Hulu Original)
Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Agnes
April 8
Woke: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Let the Right One In
April 9
American Sicario
April 10
The Hating Game
April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
April 13
The Family Law: Complete Season 1 (NBCU)
To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)
April 14
The Kardashians: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
April 15
Black Death
Compliance
Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon
April 20
Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
April 21
Captive Audience
April 23
In the Heart of the Sea
April 27
Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
April 28
Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere (FX)
April 29
Crush (Hulu Original)
Permanent
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in April:
April 1
Pokemon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokemon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
April 5
Colossal
April 12
Chips
April 14
Balls of Fury
Friday Night Lights
K-Pax
The Debt
Leatherheads
The Theory of Everything
April 15
127 Hours
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Crazy Heart
The Descendants
Slumdog Millionaire
Unfaithful
April 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
April 23
Mirror Mirror
April 30
(500) Days of Summer
10,000 BC
A Soldier’s Story
Anonymous
Battleship
The Bronze
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Dance With Me
Date Movie
Disaster Movie
First Daughter
Georgia Rule
Here Comes the Boom
House of the Dead
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
I Spy
Jingle All the Way
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The One
Open Range
Oscar
Real Genius
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Shrek
Shrek 2
Stealth
Swing Vote
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again