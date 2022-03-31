What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in April 2022

Hulu is getting in the spring spirit with plenty of fresh titles to appeal to all viewers this April with returning favorites, new movies, and more.

On the originals front, catch new seasons of Woke and The Hardy Boys, along with the season finale of limited drama The Dropout. Plus, make way for new reality TV with the debut of Hulu’s The Kardashians. And make sure to tune in for the new movie Crush. Another notable addition includes FX’s Andrew Garfield-led Under the Banner of Heaven, among others.

Below, we round up all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this April.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in April:

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1 (DCD Rights)

All Inclusive

Antz

Armored

Austenland

Battleship

Blind Date

Blue Streak

Boys on the Side

Brigsby Bear

Casese Quien Pueda

Casper

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Conspiracy Theory

Copycat

Crank

Death at a Funeral

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eyes Wide Shut

The Five-Year Engagement

Fly Away Home

Get Him to the Greek

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

Hanna

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

In the Army Now

Insomnium

Instructions Not Included

The International

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just My Luck

Knowing

Kusama: Infinity

Ladrones

Look Who’s Talking

Looper

Love Actually

Made in America

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

The Negotiator

Night Raiders

Open Range

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phantom

Postcards From the Edge

The Power of One

Practical Magic

Radio

Ramona and Beezus

Runaway Jury

The Runaways

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege

Single White Female

Snakehead

Stay

The Tailor of Panama

That’s My Boy

Think Like a Man

Three Fugitives

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Vertical Limit

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Watchmen

Wolf

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

April 6

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

April 7

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale (Hulu Original)

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Agnes

April 8

Woke: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Let the Right One In

April 9

American Sicario

April 10

The Hating Game

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1 (NBCU)

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

April 14

The Kardashians: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 15

Black Death

Compliance

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon

April 20

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

April 21

Captive Audience

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea

April 27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere (FX)

April 29

Crush (Hulu Original)

Permanent

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in April:

April 1

Pokemon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokemon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions

April 5

Colossal

April 12

Chips

April 14

Balls of Fury

Friday Night Lights

K-Pax

The Debt

Leatherheads

The Theory of Everything

April 15

127 Hours

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Crazy Heart

The Descendants

Slumdog Millionaire

Unfaithful

April 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 30

(500) Days of Summer

10,000 BC

A Soldier’s Story

Anonymous

Battleship

The Bronze

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Dance With Me

Date Movie

Disaster Movie

First Daughter

Georgia Rule

Here Comes the Boom

House of the Dead

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

I Spy

Jingle All the Way

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The One

Open Range

Oscar

Real Genius

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Shrek

Shrek 2

Stealth

Swing Vote

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again