'Nancy Drew' Spinoff 'Tom Swift' in the Works at the CW

The CW is hoping to expand another one of its worlds in 2021.

The network is eyeing a spinoff of Nancy Drew centered on Black, gay billionaire inventor Tom Swift, Variety reports. The potential titular character will be introduced in a Season 2 episode when he runs into Nancy (Kennedy McMann) during a case, which she'll attribute to the supernatural and he'll think is cosmically paranormal.

Also based on Stratemeyer Syndicate's books (in which the character is white, blond, and straight), the series would follow Tom Swift, "who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father." He hits the road to find the truth, "leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him," according to the description.

"His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved," the logline continues

The potential Tom Swift series will be executive produced by co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor (Nancy Drew's showrunner), Noga Landau (Nancy Drew's co-creator), and Cameron Johnson, and Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski.

The CW already has the Arrowverse (which is continuing to expand with the upcoming Superman & Lois) and previously launched (now canceled) Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. Backdoor pilots for potential spinoffs of The 100 and Arrow also aired during their final seasons.