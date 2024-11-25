‘The View’ Cohosts Squabble Over Why Anti-Trump Voters Aren’t Making Noise Anymore

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

When Donald Trump was elected the first time, Democrats got to work right away putting up a very vocal resistance to his presidency, including a Women’s March the day after the inauguration that brought millions to Washington D.C. to protest the new president. This time around, though, it’s all quiet on the leftist front, and on Monday’s (November 25) show, the cohosts of The View debated why.

Whoopi Goldberg was the first to weigh in on the matter, saying, “We’re not going to know jack until January 20. Until he’s in you’re not going to know what’s going to happen… In my opinion, there’s no point in working yourself into a lather over it… I’m not going to yell until I know what I’m yelling about.”

Sara Haines, who previously copped to coping with the election results by putting her Christmas decorations up early, guessed, “Right now I think everyone’s not only exhausted from politics, the holidays are a beautiful thing, but they’re also a heavy thing for a lot of people. And so we’re heading into a place where you need a refilled tank to deal with anything you’re dealing with.” She also pointed to the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz’s nomination as a point of resistance success.

Ana Navarro then joined in to explain why she believes this election “feels different than 2016.” “I think a lot of us are still apoplectic that America voted against a qualified woman again and put in this racist misogynist, and they don’t care,” she said. “I think people are exhausted. I think they are looking at taking care of themselves before they take care of America. I’ve got to breathe, my mental health has got to be in a good place. My physical health has got to be in a good place. That doesn’t mean we’re going to tune out for four years, but it means we’re going to take some bubble baths for a bit.”

Sunny Hostin noted that since 90 percent of Black women voted for Kamala Harris in this election, they are particularly aggrieved by the results. “You have 92 percent of Black women feeling very disappointed… I think people are just taking a moment to take care of themselves.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then noted that she felt there were signs of a Trump victory ahead and shared her hopes for a positive result from the new administration. “I’m somebody who probably agrees with 75 percent of his policies. If he focuses on creating jobs, on bringing down the cost of living, securing the border in a responsible way, and being tough on America’s adversaries, I’m all for it,” she explained. “I think we should root for America. I root for a smart, serious Donald Trump presidency, and I root for pushback when he does [something wrong].”

“All those things are great to dream about,” Goldberg said in response to that. “I’ve always said this process was handled without me. Because the things I was looking for — and I listen to people make fun of it, ‘It’s not about race. It’s not about misogyny.’ It is for me. It is for me because that’s how you see me first. I don’t think this is what you’re saying. I want to be really clear because you know how they always like to put us, ‘Oh, she was mean to her.’ I understand all the things you want to see him be. I understand all the things that he promised he would be and he wasn’t. And now that he has been given carte blanche, I’m not going to waste a lot of time on what he might do. I’m going to wait because I need to see what he will do so that I know what I’m going to do.”

Griffin then attempted to justify her optimism, saying, “We can sit here and be apocalyptic about what he might do, but I also think there’s a moment of self-reflection. I felt as unrepresented by Biden when I was talking about, ‘I care about the border. Why did you wait three years?'”

However, Goldberg didn’t buy into that argument, saying, “We’ve done all of that. We’re talking about how this respect comes to you, how it comes to me. We’re looking at different things. You’re hearing different things that I’m hearing because you’re not listening for the same thing. That’s okay. I have a lot more understanding about what you’re looking for than most people have about what I’m looking for. I think what we’re all saying is we’re going to sit and wait.”

“I’m not going to wait,” Navarro countered.

“What are you going to do? There’s nothing to be done until you know what you’re fighting. Pissing in the wind doesn’t help you,” Goldberg then said.

“I have no false expectations that at 78, he’s going to suddenly change … I spent weeks telling people he was apocalyptic, I’m not going to change now,” Navarro concluded.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC