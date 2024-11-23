The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Chad Duell is leaving General Hospital.

The actor, who has played Michael Corinthos since 2010, announced the news himself on Instagram on Saturday, November 23. “After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show. This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey,” he wrote.

“To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me,” he continued, with a smiley face in the caption of his Instagram post, alongside a cast photo. “This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad.” See the full post below.

That last bit makes it sound like he could return, though General Hospital could also recast the role (in the meantime or permanently). Duell himself took over the role from Drew Garrett when he joined the soap’s cast in 2010. (The character was first introduced in 1997, then aged up when Garrett took over the role in 2009.) Michael is the biological son of AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan was in the role until 2014) and Carly (Laura Wright) and was adopted by Sonny (Maurice Benard). Robert Adamson briefly filled in for Duell in the role in 2022 then earlier this year in October (due to scheduling).

While starring on General Hospital, Duell also appeared in episodes of The Bay and Arrow.

Duell has won a Daytime Emmy for his work as Michael Corinthos (in 2015, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) and been nominated five other times. (He was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series in 2018 for his work on The Bay.)