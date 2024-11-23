Taylor Sheridan All-Stars: 22 Actors Who Keep Showing Up in the Sheridanverse

Taylor Sheridan, LaMonica Garrett, Dawn Olivieri, and Robyn Lively
David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+, Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Paramount+, Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Paramount+
As he has amassed TV shows on Paramount Network and Paramount+, writer-producer Taylor Sheridan has kept many collaborators in close contact. Many actors, for instance, have appeared in more than one of the series Sheridan has created, including his newest offering, Landman.

Below, we’ve tallied nearly two dozen of those actors, and we’re only counting ones who played different parts (although Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May reprised their 1883 roles on Yellowstone or 1923). If you Taylor Sheridan devotees thought they looked familiar, you weren’t having déjà vu!

Landman, Sundays, Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan
David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan

Yes, Sheridan often appears in his own projects, having played Travis Wheatley in Yellowstone, Charles Goodnight in 1883, and Cody Spears in Lioness.

James Jordan
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

James Jordan

Jordan, one of Sheridan’s most frequent collaborators, has played Steve Hendon in Yellowstone, Ed in Mayor of Kingstown, Cookie in 1883, Two Cups in Lioness, and Dale Bradley in Landman.

Nichole Galicia
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Nichole Galicia

Alongside an uncredited role in 1883 and a two-episode role as Charlotte Riley in Yellowstone, Galicia has appeared in 20 episodes of Mayor of Kingstown so far, playing the part of Rebecca.

Matt Gerald
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Matt Gerald

Gerland recurred as Davidson in Mayor of Kingstown, then guest-starred as Cody in Lioness and Grant Horton in Yellowstone.

Michael Gaston
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Michael Gaston

Gaston recurred as Morass in two installments of Mayor of Kingstown, and his filmography indicates he’ll pop up as Jack Laverty in an upcoming Yellowstone episode.

Lane Garrison
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Chrysler

Lane Garrison

Garrison took on the role of Ray for four Yellowstone episodes before landing an even bigger part as Carney in Mayor of Kingstown.

Hugh Dillon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Hugh Dillon

Dillon co-created and stars as Ian Ferguson in Mayor of Kingstown, and he has recurred as Sheriff Donnie Haskell in Yellowstone.

Dawn Olivieri
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dawn Olivieri

After recurring as Claire Dutton on 1883, Olivieri got a non-Dutton role on Yellowstone, playing Sarah Atwood.

Tokala Black Elk
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Tokala Black Elk

Black Elk recurred as Sam Stands Alone in Yellowstone’s first season, then had a cameo as a Lakota warrior in an episode of 1883.

Neal McDonough
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Neal McDonough

McDonough recurred as Malcolm Back in Yellowstone before joining the cast of Tulsa King, in which he stars as Cal Thresher.

Domenick Lombardozzi
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation

Domenick Lombardozzi

Lombardozzi had a small role as an unnamed masked man in one Yellowstone episode before getting a starring part as Charlies “Chickie” Invernizzi in Tulsa King.

Barry Corbin
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Barry Corbin

Corbin guest-starred as Ross in one episode of Yellowstone before recurring as Babe in Tulsa King’s first season.

Dave Annable
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Dave Annable

Annable played Lee Dutton across three episodes of Yellowstone and then got a starring role as Neal in Lioness.

Gratiela Brancusi
Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Gratiela Brancusi

Taylor Sheridan fans know Brancusi from two recurring roles: Noemi in 1883 and Tatiana Sonovitchka in Mayor of Kingstown.

Michael Beach
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Two Roads Picture Co.

Michael Beach

Aside from starring as Captain Kareem Moore in Mayor of Kingstown, Beach also played Mark in Tulsa King.

Graham Greene
Shawn Goldberg/Getty Images

Graham Greene

Greene guest-starred as Spotted Eagle in 1883 and as Old Smoke in Tulsa King.

Stephanie Nur
Paramount+/YouTube

Stephanie Nur

Nur played Melodi in two episodes of 1883, then starred as Aaliyah Amrohi in Lioness.

LaMonica Garrett
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Paramount+

LaMonica Garrett

Garrett has had series-regular roles in two Sheridan shows so far, playing Thomas in 1883 and Tucker in Lioness.

Billy Bob Thornton
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount+

Billy Bob Thornton

A one-off appearance as Marshal Jim Courtright in 1883 led to Thornton’s starring role as Tommy Norris in Landman.

Jennifer Ehle
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+

Jennifer Ehle

Ehle played Sister Mary in four episodes of 1923 before portraying Mason in five episodes of Lioness.

Michelle Randolph
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+

Michelle Randolph

Having starred as Elizabeth Stafford in 1923, Norris is now starring as Ainsley Norris in Landman.

Robyn Lively
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Paramount+

Robyn Lively

Lively, who played Senator Albright in Lioness, pops up as Ellie in the series premiere of Landman.

