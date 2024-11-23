As he has amassed TV shows on Paramount Network and Paramount+, writer-producer Taylor Sheridan has kept many collaborators in close contact. Many actors, for instance, have appeared in more than one of the series Sheridan has created, including his newest offering, Landman.

Below, we’ve tallied nearly two dozen of those actors, and we’re only counting ones who played different parts (although Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May reprised their 1883 roles on Yellowstone or 1923). If you Taylor Sheridan devotees thought they looked familiar, you weren’t having déjà vu!

Landman, Sundays, Paramount+