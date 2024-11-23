The White Lotus Season 3 hasn’t even premiered yet, and there’s already buzz about the possibility of Season 4’s life onscreen.

While HBO has yet to greenlight a fourth season, we can’t help but wonder what that chapter could look like based on past entries into Mike White‘s anthology universe. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about a potential fourth season of The White Lotus so far, as well as teasing what could be based on past installments of the show.

What do we know about The White Lotus Season 4?

In a report by Deadline, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, Casey Bloys revealed that The White Lotus creator Mike White already has plans for a fourth season storyline. Bloys noted that when visiting Season 3’s Thailand-based set, White pitched his concept for the fourth season.

Bloys didn’t expand upon the concept White pitched, but it’s certainly a promising prospect for fans of the dramedy following various guests at different locations for the titular resort.

When could The White Lotus be renewed for Season 4?

In past years, The White Lotus received renewals amid their ongoing seasons. In other words, fans didn’t have to wait until Season 1 concluded to know that it would be back for more. And shortly into Season 2’s run, HBO re-upped the show for Season 3. As we await news on Season 3’s official premiere date, it’s too difficult to predict a potential renewal window, but it’s safe to conclude that one could come while Season 3 is airing in 2025.

During Season 1, The White Lotus was renewed for Season 2 two days after the penultimate episode aired. Meanwhile, three installments into Season 2’s run, HBO announced Season 3’s order. We’ll have to see if Season 4 will be ordered in a similar pattern. All we do know about Season 3’s release at the moment is that it’s expected to arrive within the first half of 2025, so stay tuned for more info as we approach the new year.

Who could star in The White Lotus Season 4?

The show is known for its star-studded ensembles, but in terms of potential returning cast members, it would be interesting to see if Season 4 would bring in O.G. cast members from Season 1 as Natasha Rothwell reprises her role as Belinda in Season 3 and Season 1 guest Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) featured more prominently in Season 2. Could Season 4 follow suit or would the next chapter switch things up? It’s something to ponder as we await news.

Stay tuned and let us know what you’d like to see if The White Lotus is renewed for Season 4.

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, 2025, HBO and Max