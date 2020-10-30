Where in the World Is Charlie Brown? The Upside of 'Peanuts' Move to Apple TV+

If you've been missing the Great Pumpkin’s rise this Halloween, you and Linus are not alone. For the first time in more than 50 years, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will not air on broadcast network TV.

In mid-October, Apple TV+ announced an exclusive deal with Peanuts Worldwide, Lee Mendelson Film Productions and WildBrain Studios to become the home of all things Peanuts. This had some Snoopy addicts howling mad, but the new arrangement is better than a valentine from the little redheaded girl, says WildBrain CEO and vice chair Eric Ellenbogen.

“There’s been some confusion, which we understand is about a love for Peanuts and a cherished family viewing tradition,” he acknowledges, adding that the move brings the cartoon squad to even more folks. "That tradition is about to get better since our move to Apple TV+. Fans around the world—including audiences who have never seen Peanuts and the gang on TV–will be able to immerse themselves in the classic specials and our brand new shows like Snoopy in Space whenever and wherever they like, on any device, and without commercial interruption. And with free viewing windows this and every holiday season (you needn’t be an Apple TV+ subscriber), kids and families can enjoy Charles Schulz’s beloved holiday stories on more dates than ever."

This weekend marks the free window for Great Pumpkin, which you can stream on tv.apple.com and the Apple TV app. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving streams for non-subscribers November 25–27 (it debuts on the service November 18); A Charlie Brown Christmas is all-access December 11–13 (it arrives December 4).

Oh, and Ellenbogen also offers that the new deal with Apple TV+ could lead to other goodies for Peanuts fans. "As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Peanuts, we’ve got more great new Peanuts content in the pipeline, and we’re thrilled to partner with Apple TV+ to deliver it all to lifelong fans as well as a new generation of kids."