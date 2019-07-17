Snoopy Becomes an Astronaut in Apple's 'Snoopy in Space' Trailer (VIDEO)

It's been 50 years since the first man walked on the moon, and now it's time for a Peanuts character to leave Earth behind.

In celebration of this week's 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, Apple released a first look trailer for Snoopy in Space on Wednesday. The series will debut on Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service, this fall. It will launch in the Apple TV app.

In the upcoming Peanuts animated series, Snoopy's dreams of being an astronaut become a reality when he and Woodstock join the Peanuts gang on a field trip to NASA and are picked for an elite mission into space. Charlie Brown and the gang will assist from mission control while Snoopy and Woodstock go through astronaut training and travel into space.

Watch the trailer below to see why Charlie wonders why he can't have "a normal dog."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Snoopy in Space, Fall 2019, Apple TV+