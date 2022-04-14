Snoopy Is a Hit on Earth Day in ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown’ (VIDEO)

If happiness is a warm puppy, then joy is a heartwarming new Peanuts special.

And this time, Charlie Brown and the gang are calling back to their classic comic strips to honor the world we live in. Dropping on April 15 on Apple TV+, It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown finds our perpetually beleaguered grade-schooler once again intent on winning the big baseball game. But instead of his normal roster of woes — Lucy’s chronic aversion to catching a ball, Pig Pen’s inability to even see a ball through his self-generated dirt cloud — the team’s manager is faced with fouling out with his own sister after Sally befriends a small flower that has sprouted on the pitcher’s mound.

And those aren’t the only issues Chuck must contend with. In this exclusive clip, All-Star Snoopy makes his high-profile arrival on game day, surrounded by a flock of “Yes” birds who make it clear that the high-profile pooch isn’t playing around.

The special, timed to Earth Day (April 22), recalls the messaging that Peanuts creator Charles Schulz planted into the newspaper strips about protecting the environment and dovetails with the “Take Care of the Earth” campaign that’s part of the current Take Care with Peanuts initiative. On April 15, a new Arbor Day-inspired original short entitled We Need Our Trees will be available on Peanuts.com, Peanuts’ YouTube channels in the U.S. and abroad, and GoNoodle.com, the kids’ media and technology company that reaches 95 percent of public elementary schools in the United States.

In addition to all of this, the classic 1976 animated special It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown will also make its Apple TV+ debut on this year’s Arbor Day, April 29.

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, premieres Friday, April 15, Apple TV+.