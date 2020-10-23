Good Grief!: Where Can you Find Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Year?

Peanuts fans may have noticed that this year's holiday specials are nowhere to be found in the networks' TV lineups.

The annual tradition of sitting down to enjoy It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will now happen via Apple TV+, the new official streaming home for all things Peanuts.

But fans who don't have the monthly subscription are still in luck. Apple has already announced that it will make the holiday specials available for free to non-subscribers during an allotted period of time. For It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Apple TV+ will give everybody access from October 30 until November 1.

In the case of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which arrives November 18 on Apple TV+, fans can view that for free from November 25 until November 27. A Charlie Brown Christmas arrives on December 4 and will be streamable for free from December 11 to December 13.

Mark your calendars for those days and keep an eye out for future new specials that will cover Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve, and going back to school. The platform already houses Snoopy in Space.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Streaming now, Apple TV+

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Begins streaming, Wednesday, November 18, Apple TV+

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Begins streaming, Friday, December 4, Apple TV+