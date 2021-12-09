Ain’t no party like a Peanuts party, because a Peanuts party is Apple TV+’s first new original holiday special from Snoopy and company! And we have an exclusive sneak peek at how things shake out right here. Check it out above.

Dropping this Friday, December 10, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne finds the Peanuts gang getting through the holidays as they do—Charlie Brown struggling to check-off his resolution list from last year, Snoopy reuniting with his litter (Belle! Spike! Olaf!!!) from some of the greatest dog comedy ever, and the Van Pelt siblings preparing for their grandmother’s annual Christmas visit. But when those plans fall through, a bummed-out Lucy decides to shake off her Yuletide ennui by throwing herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever.

Of course, things don’t go exactly as she had hoped for “Lucy’s Gala: A New Year’s Eve Celebration of Elegant Perfection,” leading to a patently Peanuts moment in which friendship proves to be the real reason to celebrate. It’s a giddily fun 40 minutes, full of jazzy music, laugh-inducing sight gags and even some dancing. Oh, and everyone gets dressed up…even Pig Pen.

Best of all, Charlie Brown actually gets a win this time. You just have to make it to the stroke of midnight with the rest of his pals to see just how, but it’s totally worth the wait.

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, Friday, December 10th, Apple TV+.