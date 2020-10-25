'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Happy Divorce! (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 17 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

In a show about finding love, it's odd to rejoice in divorce this week as Sumit gets one step closer to being free of his ex-wife and Brittany legally parts ways with her husband. As for the other couples, we can only hope they also decide to split. Deavan accuses Jihoon of destroying her dreams of a second wedding, while Biniyam tries to override Ariela's parenting. Let's just say it's cringe all around, but cheers to at least two happy divorces so far!

Lucky to Have Me

After Sumit stood up for their relationship with his parents, Jenny shows him just how much he means to her. The two have an intimate evening, and the next morning, she is giddy. He calls her "dominating" as he slyly smiles, and Jenny gifts Sumit a promise ring.

"I'm promising myself to you," she coos. "You're so lucky to have me forever."

Sumit thanks her but reminds Jenny they had planned to have a traditional ceremony to exchange rings. He also can't wear the ring since he technically is still married.

This all comes as a surprise to Jenny. "I can't believe he just shot me down like that. His reaction just wasn't what I was expecting at all. I'm just getting sick of waiting for this to happen," she says in a confessional.

Welcome to the Slaughter

Ariela, Biniyam, and their newborn son prepare to leave the hospital. Ariela seemingly talks to herself about how baffling it is that a mother just gets to take home her baby without any training. Gee, maybe you should have prepared a little more beforehand. "It's so weird. I mean, I think I'll be a good mom. I think I'm doing an OK job," Ariela sputters. "But if you ask me if I know what I'm doing, I have no idea what I'm doing."

The couple also doesn't have a car seat, so Ariela takes a car back to their apartment while Biniyam carries the baby home. In a confessional, he explains that he believes Ariela—who literally just gave birth via emergency C-section two days prior—is "overreacting" about both her and the baby's safety in the car.

"Firstly, I can trip and fall," Biniyam says to the camera while carrying his son. "Secondly, the weather is harsh. I think if we went in a car it would be more comfortable."

Ariela arrives at their house and is greeted by a group of strangers. And then out comes a goat.

"Ari is a bit surprised because I didn't tell her," Biniyam admits. "We slaughter a sheep as a welcome."

"This is not what I want to see right now!" Ariela starts to cry. "I'm literally at a loss for words...It's just awful."

Biniyam explains that the cultural custom marks a sacrifice to ensure the baby's happiness. Ariela thanks him but is still in shock.

New Phone...But Whose Was It?

Deavan accompanies Jihoon to his job. While he calls it "embarrassing," she explains that she is suspicious of his work. Recently, he quit the delivery position and returned to selling used phones. Jihoon previously was fined for selling stolen devices.

"While it may bring in more money, I'm just worried about his past," Deavan says.

Deavan then proceeds to ask a lot of obnoxious questions and even dares to interrogate Jihoon's boss about whether the phones are "safe" to make sure Jihoon is a "good boy." Jihoon's supervisor also apparently did not know about his criminal history. Overall, Deavan is satisfied with the visit and tells Jihoon that she loves him and is proud of his new profession.

Bedtime Story

Kenneth and Armando show Hannah their new home. "She's at Disneyworld," Armando jokes as she discovers all her toys in her bedroom. "Becoming a family with Kenny and Hannah, it's a beautiful feeling inside."

Kenneth tears up watching Armando read Hannah a book before bed. "Having Hannah there makes it home now," Kenneth says in a confessional. "We are now beginning a new chapter in our lives as a family, as coparents to Hannah. It's going to be a wonderful ride."

"Be Grateful and Give Me What I Asked For"

Brittany traveled from Chicago to Florida to spend time with her father. She explains that while being in the U.S., she has given Yazan an ultimatum. "Before I go back to Jordan for good, I told Yazan that he needed to show me that he's an independent man and find a place for him and I, and he needs to make enough money to send me a plane ticket," Brittany tells the camera. "Conveniently it has bought me the time I need because it is taking him some time to get all of that together, and my court date for my final divorce hearing is next week."

She FaceTimes Yazan to check in. He has begun to work as a taxi driver and a barber to make money. However, he feels that he is the only one compromising in their relationship and hangs up the phone.

In private, Brittany confesses that she previously paid for all of her flights to Jordan, plus their apartments. "I'm not asking him for a lot. I'm only asking him to make sure he provides stability, a roof over our head, just basic things," she vents. "He acts like I'm asking him for a private jet or a yacht or shopping sprees, which I'm used to, but I'm not asking you for that. So be grateful and give me what I asked for."

Yazan calls Brittany back and stresses that she "makes him crazy." While they're fighting, a random stranger compliments her, which prompts Yazan to shame her outfit.

"Before I go back, Yazan has to show me that he's mature and that he is not going to fall to the pressures of his parents and his family," Brittany concludes.

Pressure From All Sides

Ariela tries to rest, but Biniyam's extended family comes into their house cheering. They ask when the baby will be baptized, to which Biniyam explains that Ariela would have to convert first. His aunts contradict him and say the baby can still be baptized Christian even if Ariela is not.

Ariela still is hesitant to have her son baptized, but Biniyam's family insists that they will arrange everything. "This whole thing, the pregnancy and then the baby with the C-section and everything, I need more time to make my decision," Ariela tells Biniyam after his family leaves. "I didn't want to say that in front of your aunts because I feel like they'll hate me."

Biniyam promises that there is no rush to decide, yet still pressures her to have their son raised Christian.

Lawyer Up

Over breakfast, Sumit tells Jenny that his ex-wife is seeking $500 a month in a "maintenance" fee as part of their divorce settlement. Jenny, who is supporting them through her Social Security, rightfully freaks out. "For us to pay $500 extra a month...no, not going to work. No way," she says in shock. "That's a big amount of money and we can't afford it."

She urges Sumit to get a lawyer to fight the charges the ex-wife is filing against him and his family.

A Blessed Baby

Ariela settles into motherhood but tells Biniyam they need to name their son as soon as possible. She is pushing for Aviel: "He looks like an Avi. Look at him, look at his little Weinberg face." Biniyam agrees that he looks like Ariela's father. Their son's middle name will be Biniyam regardless.

Biniyam agrees to name their son Aviel, in hopes that this compromise will lead to Ariela agreeing to their baby's christening. Eventually Ariela gives her blessing, literally.

"Honestly I'm not comfortable at all with any of this, and I really feel pressured into it. But when you love someone, you do a lot of things to make them happy," Ariela explains in a confessional. "I don't plan to raise him in the Orthodox faith but part of me feels like if he wants to put the baby in a tub of water and pray over it, it's not going to hurt the baby. I don't want there to be any talk of hell...The baby deserves to know about both sides of his culture and history, but this is where I put my foot down."

Let the Co-Parenting Begin

Armando, Kenneth, and Hannah go shopping. While she picks out bows, Kenneth realizes that he and Armando have different parenting styles. "He lets Hannah pretty much do what she wants," Kenneth admits to the camera. "Co-parenting is going to be one of our big, big challenges."

Armando similarly is frustrated with their dynamic thus far: Kenneth hasn't learned Spanish yet, and Armando describes his role as having to care for two people. "He is the one that's living in a Spanish-speaking country," Armando rightfully points out.

Over lunch, Hannah negotiates about whether Armando will buy her dessert or a purse, after he had already purchased bows for her. Armando is annoyed after Kenneth points out that Hannah is manipulating him. "I'm just used to letting her do anything she wants," Armando chuckles in a confessional. "I think she is in general a good girl...I think it's both of us that need to adjust."

After discussing the situation, both Armando and Kenneth say they love each other and will work together to parent Hannah moving forward.

Divorce, Step 1

Sumit and his friend Rohit go to court for the first divorce hearing. Hours later, Sumit emerges with a smile on his face. He tells Jenny the good news: They won't have to pay the spousal support! His ex-wife also withdrew the charges due to false allegations.

Jenny asks when the divorce will be finalized, but Sumit still owes $10,000 before he can get his divorce papers. Jenny needs to marry Sumit quickly, though, because her visa expires soon.

Destroying Childhood Dreams

Even though they have financial troubles, Deavan is adamant about having the big wedding of her dreams. She and Jihoon are already legally married, but their ceremony was traditional and not what Deavan had hoped for. Now, their parents scout venues for their second wedding.

The famous bridal hall that Jihoon brings Deavan to is not enough for her. She calls the space "disappointing" and asks what else he has researched. Jihoon mentions that Deavan can rent her wedding dress and bouquet, but she prefers to purchase instead. They also have to have their wedding at 11 a.m., which is too early for Deavan. Typically the space is rented only for an hour as well.

Deavan compares Korean customs to an American wedding and demands to know why they're not the same. "Baby, this is very impossible because many Koreans are so busy," Jihoon explains.

"I feel really let down right now because Jihoon knew how special a wedding was for me," she tells the camera. "Someone planning it already without asking you your input, it's kind of like a surprise party you don't want. It just feels like my childhood dream is destroyed."

Pending Ultimatums

Brittany meets with her friend at the beach in Miami. She is now officially divorced and looking to settle down with Yazan. But she still has reservations about their compatibility. "Going through my divorce definitely stirred up a lot of emotions in me. I picked the wrong guy, and I don't want to make that mistake again," she admits. She's also worried that Yazan is telling her and his family two different things.

"I fell in love with Yazan because I felt like he was so different," Brittany reflects. "He portrayed himself to be a feminist, so I feel like that's what I fell in love with, but that's not what he's given me."

Brittany then takes it one step further and shares her plans for returning to Jordan. "He thinks he's going to give me an ultimatum of getting married and being a Muslim when I get there, but I'm going to give his ass an ultimatum," she explains. "I need him to go to his parents and tell his parents that he's his own man and he's going to do what he wants to do. I'm not going to convert and we're not going to get married right away. I need him to tell them that he's going to live for his future wife and his future family or that's it. If he can't do that, then this is dead."

Checkups and Check Ins

Ariela and Biniyam take Aviel to his first checkup appointment. "While the first week with my son has been a struggle, I've never experienced a love like this before," Ariela tells the camera.

Aviel is planned to have his circumcision, and Ariela has mixed feelings about the procedure. Typically in the Jewish faith, the circumcision is a religious rite of passage for the son. Ariela explains that Biniyam refused to hear her side of things.

On the way to the doctor, Biniyam criticizes the quality of Ariela's breast milk. He tells her what she should and shouldn't be consuming, and Ariela says that she finds him extremely controlling. Biniyam's focus is solely on his son and not on Ariela at all, it seems.

Aviel receives two vaccines, and Ariela starts crying after seeing her son in pain. She also has second thoughts about circumcising Aviel in general. "Don't worry, I'll decide for you," Biniyam attempts to comfort her while inciting more anxiety.

"I don't want him to hate me when he's older because he thinks that I mutilated him or something, so I don't feel as good about it," Ariela says to the camera. "But I know that there's no way Biniyam would not let me do this, and certain people in my family would not agree with it. So I feel a lot of pressure to do it as well."

The doctor comes in to take Aviel, and Ariela sharply puts up her hand. "No, don't touch him," she snaps. "I don't want to f**k up his peace."

Biniyam tries to grab Aviel, but Ariela says she's uncomfortable. Ariela scoops up her son and quickly leaves the hospital.

Previews

Next week, we immediately see Deavan confronting Jihoon for supposedly "looking at naked girls." She also is worried that he might not have been faithful to her when they were long distance. Sumit meets with his father to discuss proposing to Jenny, while Biniyam and Ariela fight over how to raise their son. In Colombia, Melyza butts heads with Tim's mother, calling her "passive aggressive." Plus Armando and Kenneth apply for a marriage license, which seems to later be denied. Lastly, Brittany returns to Jordan to face Yazan head on.

Talk next week, 90 Day fans!

