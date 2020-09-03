'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 5 Couples Return for Spinoff

The drama never seems to end for 90 Day Fiancé couples. From spinoff series Pillow Talk to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, tying the knot doesn't always tie up the full story.

Now, these Season 5 couples from Happily Ever After? will have a chance to respond to Pillow Talk commentaries and social media fan criticisms with the all-new series, HEA Strikes Back!. Fan favorites like Kalani and Asuelu, Colt and Debbie, Tania and Syngin, and Elizabeth and Andrei will return to re-live all their highlights from Season 5.

From Colt's trip to Brazil with girlfriend Jess to Kalani's altercation with Asuelu's family to Angela and Michael's wedding, the cast will have a chance to rewatch their highs and lows while sharing behind-the-scenes details and clap backs.

Similar to B90 Strikes Back!, the new HEA Strikes Back! will be self-filmed by the couples remotely from their homes. Each episode of HEA Strikes Back! will also revisit moments from Happily Ever After? Season 5 chronologically.

We'll soon see whether these 90 Day alums are living "happily ever after" or not during HEA Strikes Back!.

HEA Strikes Back!, Season Premiere, Monday, October 5, 9/8c, TLC