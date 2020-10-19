Apple TV+ Adds More 'Peanuts,' New & Old, to the Viewing Mix

M&Ms. Stir-fry. Television. Peanuts just make some things better.

It was announced today that Apple TV+ has teamed exclusively with Peanuts Worldwide — home of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang — along with Lee Mendelson Film Productions and WildBrain Studios to be the home of "all things Peanuts."

The deal, which expands the partnership that created the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space and and the Daytime Emmy-winning Peanuts in Space: The Secrets of Apollo 10, as well as The Snoopy Show in February, means a slate of new content featuring the animated posse. Among the planned originals and specials so far are outings celebrating back-to-school season, Mother's Day, Earth Day, and New Year's Eve, a second season of Snoopy in Space, and a 70th anniversary documentary.

Also included are past Peanuts programs, including Charles Schulz's holy trinity of iconic holiday specials. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 19 and will be available for free from October 30 through November 1 as a special on Apple TV+. Likewise, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will drop on November 18 and stream for free from November 25 through November 27, while A Charlie Brown Christmas stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on December 4 and be available for free December 11 through December 13.

Honestly, this is a better wish list of gifts than even Sally's. (Then again, all she wants is $10s and $20s.)