Good grief? More like great news!

As many people know (or should know), Friday, October 2 is a special day. Nay, a sacred day. It is the 70th anniversary of the Peanuts gang, which makes them 490 in Snoopy years. That's right, it was seven decades ago when Jim Freeman, the editorial director of United Feature Syndicate, published the first strip featuring Charlie Brown and company by a then -27-year-old cartoonist named Charles M. Schulz.

So it is fitting that on this milestone occasion that we bring you the exclusive news that Apple TV+ has ordered The Snoopy Show, a new animated original series for kids and families starring the world's most beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock. And we have your first look at the joy factory that is to be above!

Per the good folks at Apple TV+, The Snoopy Show — set to launch on February 5, 2021 — offers "multi-generational viewing for children 4-11 and their caregivers," with each episode consisting of three, seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series. "Featuring the unique animation style that has entertained millions around the globe for seven decades, the nostalgic new series also showcases everyone's most cherished characters from Peanuts including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more!"

By the way, that "and more" they're talking about includes Snoop's myriad personas such as Joe Cool, famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel, and of course, the heroic World War 1 flying ace who battles The Red Baron. Paws crossed that we'll also see Spike, Marbles, Olaf, Andy, and Belle, his litter siblings from Daisy Hill Puppy Farm, along the way.

The Snoopy Show, which hails from Apple's exclusive partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain Studios, joins Apple Originals Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space and Daytime Emmy-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10. Both are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The Snoopy Show, Series Premiere, Friday, February 5, 2021, Apple TV+