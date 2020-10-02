'The Good Doctor' Adds Noah Galvin & 3 More New Residents for Season 4

The Good Doctor is introducing a season-long arc that will see four new characters in competition at St. Bonaventure.

Noah Galvin (The Real O'Neals), Summer Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson (Mrs. America), and Brian Marc (Luke Cage) will recur, beginning with Episode 3, as first-year residents trying to score "one or more" of the hospital's resident positions, Deadline reports. The fourth-year residents we've gotten to know — Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas), and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), who will apparently change his mind about moving to be closer to his family — will be overseeing them.

Galvin's Dr. Asher Wolke separated himself from an orthodox Jewish sect and his beliefs before attending medical school. Brown's Dr. Olivia Jackson graduated from Harvard and Oxford but "is oddly insecure for someone with her stellar academic credentials," her character description reads.

Henderson's Dr. Jordan Allen is "a committed and faithful Baptist, who finds strength and comfort from daily prayer." But she cares more about her career (and not just her medical career) than her patients. Marc's Dr. Enrique "Ricky" Guerin "is a surfer but definitely not a slacker" when it comes to being a doctor. For him, "experiences are more valuable than assets."

These four new characters come to St. Bonaventure after the ABC medical drama's Season 3 finale saw the hospital staff lose one of its own. Attending Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the earthquake. Jasika Nicole, who played pathologist Carly Lever (and Shaun's girlfriend), will also not be returning in Season 4.

The first-year residents' introductions will come after The Good Doctor kicks off its new season with the two-part "Frontline," which will see the hospital's staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Doctor, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, November 2, 10/9c, ABC