‘The Voice’: Sloane Simon Sings Days After Her Dad Died – See Coaches’ Reaction

Season 26 of The Voice has been one of the most emotionally charged in recent memory, and that continued on Tuesday’s (November 26) episode when Sloane Simon took to the stage just days after her dad died.

After Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg were brought to tears by contestant Jeremy Beloate on Monday night (November 25), Simon had the whole panel welling up when she revealed her father had died in the days leading up to her performance.

During the rehearsal, Simon opened up about how her dad was fighting cancer. Her coach, Michael Bublé, began to tear up as he remembered going through something similar when his son, Noah (11), was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. Noah is now in remission.

“I went through my own personal thing when my son got sick, and I couldn’t get through it,” Bublé told Simon. “I just couldn’t, and that’s okay. Like you said, [we’re] human beings. It’s a show, and it’s not as big as you, as important as you and your trajectory and your journey; this is just a part of it.”

By the time it got to last night’s Playoffs, Simon’s dad had died. Still, she was determined to continue, saying, “I think putting my emotions out there with this song is definitely what’s gonna give me a shot at going through to Lives.”

Simon delivered a heartfelt rendition of Chappell Roan‘s “Good Luck, Baby!” that had all the coaches in tears. Snoop even walked onto the stage to offer support, telling Simon, “The spirit of your father is telling me to give you a hug right now… you did amazing.”

“No. 1, I love you. No. 2, I thought your performance was marvelous. No. 3, I know that your dad must be so proud of you,” Bublé added. “I can’t really express to you in any words how highly I think of you and how amazing I think what you’ve done today is.”

In a one-on-one interview to camera, Bublé shared, “It is a testament to her strength that she’s here and I have no idea how she found the inner strength to do what she did today.”

However, despite Simon’s impressive performance, she didn’t make it through to the Live Shows. Bublé could only select two of his five acts to advance in the competition, and he chose Shye (who performed One Direction’s “Story Of My Life”) and Sofronio Vasquez (who sang Roy Orbinson’s “Crying”).

This meant the others leaving the competition were Jaukeem Fortson (who performed Michael Jackson’s “Man In the Mirror) and Cameron Wright (who sang Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”).

The Voice, Season 26, Mondays, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Tuesdays, 9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC (streaming next day on Peacock)