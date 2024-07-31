Everything We Know About ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

After the success of Squid Game and its reality show Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix, fans may be wondering when Season 2 of the Korean survival drama will premiere. Squid Game premiered in 2021 in the United States and became the most-watched show in Netflix’s history.

And now, there’s more to know about the future of the franchise.

Is there a release date for Squid Game Season 2?

Yes! Netflix has confirmed that Season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024, with a letter from creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Who has been cast in Squid Game Season 2?

Lee Jung-Jae will reprise his role as Seong Gi-Hun as well as Lee Byeong-Heon as Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-Joon as Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as the participant recruiter. Dong-hyuk added that he hopes to bring back deceased characters from the first season in some way, whether that is through flashbacks or prequel scenes. He said, “So many characters died, especially beloved ones died. I’m sorry I killed them so easily; I didn’t know this was coming.” He added that he hopes to “revive Ji-young, but her best friend Sae-byeok also died.”

In addition, Kang Ha-Neul, Yim Si-Wan, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an have been cast in Season 2. Season 2 will introduce Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheoul-su

What will Squid Game Season 2 be about?

In the creator’s note, he revealed that Season 2 will follow Gi-hun as he returns to the games and matches wits with Front Man. The season will also deal with the fallout of Gi-Hun deciding to remain in Korea instead of going to the U.S. with his daughter.

Is there a teaser trailer for Season 2?

Yes, Netflix has revealed some promotional materials for Season 2, below.

Will there be a Squid Game Season 3?

Yes! When announcing the premiere date for Season 3, Netflix and Squid Game‘s creator also revealed that there’ll be a third and final season of the series. Read more about that right here.

Squid Game, Season 2, December 26, Netflix